NYC Band/Orchestra Trip

About this event
Trip includes performance/clinic at the HS, The Outsiders, dinner at Dallas BBQ in Times Square, and bussing.
Trip includes performance/clinic at the HS, The Outsiders, dinner at Dallas BBQ in Times Square, and bussing.
$245 per person.
If you wish to pay via cash/check/venmo, deposit of $145 must be made as soon as possible . Registration will not be considered finalized until deposit received.
Balance of $100 due by Friday, April 17th.
Venmo @eht-bandboosters.
Checks and cash can be put in mailbox in HS band room or handed to your instructor.
Final payment due by Friday, April 17th.
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