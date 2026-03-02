Egg Harbor Township High School Band Boosters

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Egg Harbor Township High School Band Boosters

About this event

NYC Band/Orchestra Trip

NYC Trip Deposit - Credit Card Payment
$145

Trip includes performance/clinic at the HS, The Outsiders, dinner at Dallas BBQ in Times Square, and bussing.

  • Deposit of $145 due by Friday, March 20th.
  • Balance of $100 due by Friday, April 17th.
NYC Trip - Full payment / Credit Card Payment
$245

Trip includes performance/clinic at the HS, The Outsiders, dinner at Dallas BBQ in Times Square, and bussing.

  • Select this option to pay for trip in full.
NYC Trip - Cash/Check/Venmo
Free

$245 per person.

If you wish to pay via cash/check/venmo, deposit of $145 must be made as soon as possible . Registration will not be considered finalized until deposit received.

Balance of $100 due by Friday, April 17th.

Venmo @eht-bandboosters.

Checks and cash can be put in mailbox in HS band room or handed to your instructor.


NYC Trip / Balance Due - Credit card
$100

Final payment due by Friday, April 17th.

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