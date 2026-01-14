Fling Together Collective

Hosted by

Fling Together Collective

About this event

NYC Competition Entry Form 2026

55 Battery Pl

New York, NY 10280, USA

Primary
$45

A. 16 Pas de Basques
B. Pas de Basques & Highcuts
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)

(Includes $20 Late Fee)

Beginners
$45

C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)

(Includes $20 Late Fee)

Novice
$45

C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)

(Includes $20 Late Fee)

Special Fling (Beginners Only)
$10

*Must be entered for the Beginners Competition*
Special Award: Highland Fling (4 step). Medals awarded up to 6th. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. Placing 1st, 2nd or 3rd in this dance will qualify dancers towards earning a competition stamp. This dance does not count towards the overall competition trophy.


Special Fling (Novice Only)
$10

*Must be entered for the Novice Competition*
Special Award: Highland Fling (4 step). Medals awarded up to 6th. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. Placing 1st, 2nd or 3rd in this dance will qualify dancers towards earning a competition stamp. This dance does not count towards the overall competition trophy.


Intermediate
$55

C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)
F. Sailor's Hornpipe (4 steps)

(Includes $20 Late Fee)

Premier
$55

C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)
F. Sailor's Hornpipe (4 steps)

(Includes $20 Late Fee)

Solo Choreography Challenge (Pre-Premier Only)
$10

Open Solo Choreography Event for pre-premier dancers only. Max entry is 20 dancers on a first come first serve basis. Music should be predominantly Scottish or Celtic in style. Age groups will be determined according to the number of entries. Pre-Premier section may be split (Beginners/Novice/Intermediate) depending on entry numbers; otherwise, dancers will compete in one combined Pre-Premier group. Medals will be awarded up to 6th. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. Pre-Premier cards are not stamped for choreography events. The dance cannot be longer than 1 minute 30 seconds. Please submit your music by March 29th to [email protected] with dancer’s full name, name of music and title of dance.

Solo Choreography Challenge (Premier Only)
$10

*Must be entered for the Premier Competition*

Open Solo Choreography Event for premier dancers only. Max entry is 20 dancers on a first come first serve basis. Music should be predominantly Scottish or Celtic in style. Age groups will be determined according to the number of entries. Cash prizes awarded to 1st, 2nd & 3rd place and medals awarded to 4th, 5th & 6th place. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. The dance cannot be longer than 1 minute 30 seconds. Please submit your music by March 29th to [email protected] with dancer’s full name, name of music and title of dance.

Solo Choreography Challenge (Premier Only)
$30

Only want to compete in the choreography competition? Enter here!

Open Solo Choreography Event for premier dancers only. Max entry is 20 dancers on a first come first serve basis. Music should be predominantly Scottish or Celtic in style. Age groups will be determined according to the number of entries. Cash prizes awarded to 1st, 2nd & 3rd place and medals awarded to 4th, 5th & 6th place. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. The dance cannot be longer than 1 minute 30 seconds. Please submit your music by March 29th to [email protected] with dancer’s full name, name of music and title of dance.

Additional Spectator Ticket
$5

Dancers receive 1 free Spectator Ticket when they enter. Additional spectator entry is $5 available through this form or at the door on competition day.

Highland Demonstration (Non-Competitive)
Free

Open to non-competitive dancers only (all ages). Register here to join us for our demonstration of 'Pas de Basques and Highcuts' and the 'Highland Fling' (4 steps of your choice).

Add a donation for Fling Together Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!