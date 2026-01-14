NYC Competition Entry Form 2026

Only want to compete in the choreography competition? Enter here!

Open Solo Choreography Event for premier dancers only. Max entry is 20 dancers on a first come first serve basis. Music should be predominantly Scottish or Celtic in style. Age groups will be determined according to the number of entries. Cash prizes awarded to 1st, 2nd & 3rd place and medals awarded to 4th, 5th & 6th place. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. The dance cannot be longer than 1 minute 30 seconds. Please submit your music by March 29th to [email protected] with dancer’s full name, name of music and title of dance.