NYC Competition Entry Form 2026

About this event
A. 16 Pas de Basques
B. Pas de Basques & Highcuts
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
(Includes $20 Late Fee)
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)
(Includes $20 Late Fee)
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)
(Includes $20 Late Fee)
*Must be entered for the Beginners Competition*
Special Award: Highland Fling (4 step). Medals awarded up to 6th. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. Placing 1st, 2nd or 3rd in this dance will qualify dancers towards earning a competition stamp. This dance does not count towards the overall competition trophy.
*Must be entered for the Novice Competition*
Special Award: Highland Fling (4 step). Medals awarded up to 6th. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. Placing 1st, 2nd or 3rd in this dance will qualify dancers towards earning a competition stamp. This dance does not count towards the overall competition trophy.
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)
F. Sailor's Hornpipe (4 steps)
(Includes $20 Late Fee)
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)
F. Sailor's Hornpipe (4 steps)
(Includes $20 Late Fee)
Open Solo Choreography Event for pre-premier dancers only. Max entry is 20 dancers on a first come first serve basis. Music should be predominantly Scottish or Celtic in style. Age groups will be determined according to the number of entries. Pre-Premier section may be split (Beginners/Novice/Intermediate) depending on entry numbers; otherwise, dancers will compete in one combined Pre-Premier group. Medals will be awarded up to 6th. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. Pre-Premier cards are not stamped for choreography events. The dance cannot be longer than 1 minute 30 seconds. Please submit your music by March 29th to [email protected] with dancer’s full name, name of music and title of dance.
*Must be entered for the Premier Competition*
Open Solo Choreography Event for premier dancers only. Max entry is 20 dancers on a first come first serve basis. Music should be predominantly Scottish or Celtic in style. Age groups will be determined according to the number of entries. Cash prizes awarded to 1st, 2nd & 3rd place and medals awarded to 4th, 5th & 6th place. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. The dance cannot be longer than 1 minute 30 seconds. Please submit your music by March 29th to [email protected] with dancer’s full name, name of music and title of dance.
Only want to compete in the choreography competition? Enter here!
Open Solo Choreography Event for premier dancers only. Max entry is 20 dancers on a first come first serve basis. Music should be predominantly Scottish or Celtic in style. Age groups will be determined according to the number of entries. Cash prizes awarded to 1st, 2nd & 3rd place and medals awarded to 4th, 5th & 6th place. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. The dance cannot be longer than 1 minute 30 seconds. Please submit your music by March 29th to [email protected] with dancer’s full name, name of music and title of dance.
Dancers receive 1 free Spectator Ticket when they enter. Additional spectator entry is $5 available through this form or at the door on competition day.
Open to non-competitive dancers only (all ages). Register here to join us for our demonstration of 'Pas de Basques and Highcuts' and the 'Highland Fling' (4 steps of your choice).
$
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