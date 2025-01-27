NYC Competition Entry Form

*Price includes $20 late fee*
A. 16 Pas de Basques
B. Pas de Basques & Highcuts
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
*Price includes $20 late fee*
A. 16 Pas de Basques
B. Pas de Basques & Highcuts
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
Beginners
$45
*Price includes $20 late fee*
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)
*Price includes $20 late fee*
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)
Novice
$45
*Price includes $20 late fee*
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)
*Price includes $20 late fee*
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)
Special Fling (Beginners or Novice Only)
$10
*Must be entered for the Beginners or Novice Competition*
Special Award: Highland Fling (4 step). Medals awarded up to 6th. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. This dance does not count towards the overall competition trophy.
*Must be entered for the Beginners or Novice Competition*
Special Award: Highland Fling (4 step). Medals awarded up to 6th. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. This dance does not count towards the overall competition trophy.
Intermediate
$55
*Price includes $20 late fee*
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)
F. Wilt Thou Go to the Barracks Johnnie (4 steps)
*Price includes $20 late fee*
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)
F. Wilt Thou Go to the Barracks Johnnie (4 steps)
Premier
$55
*Price includes $20 late fee*
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)
F. Wilt Thou Go to the Barracks Johnnie (4 steps)
*Price includes $20 late fee*
C. Highland Fling (4 steps)
D. Sword (2&1)
E. Seann Triubhas (3&1)
F. Wilt Thou Go to the Barracks Johnnie (4 steps)
Hornpipe Challenge (Premier Only)
$10
*Must be entered for the Premier Competition*
Hornpipe Challenge Rules: Sailor’s Hornpipe (5 steps). Age groups will be determined according to the number of entries. Cash prizes awarded to 1st, 2nd & 3rd place. Medals awarded to 4th, 5th & 6th place. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group.
*Must be entered for the Premier Competition*
Hornpipe Challenge Rules: Sailor’s Hornpipe (5 steps). Age groups will be determined according to the number of entries. Cash prizes awarded to 1st, 2nd & 3rd place. Medals awarded to 4th, 5th & 6th place. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group.
One Free Spectator Ticket
free
Register a dancer online to receive one free spectator ticket. Additional spectator entry is $5 available through this form (ticket below) or at the door on competition day.
Register a dancer online to receive one free spectator ticket. Additional spectator entry is $5 available through this form (ticket below) or at the door on competition day.
Additional Spectator Ticket
$5
Register a dancer online to receive one free spectator ticket (ticket above). Additional spectator entry is $5 available through this form or at the door on competition day.
Register a dancer online to receive one free spectator ticket (ticket above). Additional spectator entry is $5 available through this form or at the door on competition day.
Highland Demonstration (Non-Competitive)
free
Open to non-competitive dancers only (all ages). Register here to join us for our demonstration of 'Pas de Basques and Highcuts' and the 'Highland Fling' (4 steps of your choice).
Open to non-competitive dancers only (all ages). Register here to join us for our demonstration of 'Pas de Basques and Highcuts' and the 'Highland Fling' (4 steps of your choice).
Medal Set Sponsor
$40
Help us cover the costs of the dance competition with a tax deductible donation! Medal Set Sponsor includes: 1. Your name featured in the competition program
Help us cover the costs of the dance competition with a tax deductible donation! Medal Set Sponsor includes: 1. Your name featured in the competition program
Trophy Sponsor
$75
Help us cover the costs of the dance competition with a tax deductible donation! Trophy Sponsor includes: 1. Trophy (available for Beginner, Novice, Intermediate, and Premier groups) named after your company. 2. Company name featured in the competition program. 3. Special thank you announcement during the presentation of the trophy.
Help us cover the costs of the dance competition with a tax deductible donation! Trophy Sponsor includes: 1. Trophy (available for Beginner, Novice, Intermediate, and Premier groups) named after your company. 2. Company name featured in the competition program. 3. Special thank you announcement during the presentation of the trophy.