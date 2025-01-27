NYC Competition Entry Form

*Must be entered for the Beginners or Novice Competition* Special Award: Highland Fling (4 step). Medals awarded up to 6th. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. This dance does not count towards the overall competition trophy.

*Must be entered for the Beginners or Novice Competition* Special Award: Highland Fling (4 step). Medals awarded up to 6th. A trophy will be awarded to 1st place in each age group. This dance does not count towards the overall competition trophy.

seeMoreDetailsMobile