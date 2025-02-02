NYC Competition Sponsorships

This sponsor includes: 1. Trophy (for Trophy Fling or Hornpipe Challenge) named after your company. 2. Company name featured in the competition program. 3. Special thank you announcement during the presentation of the trophy. 4. Two free tickets to the competition.

This sponsor includes: 1. Trophy (for Trophy Fling or Hornpipe Challenge) named after your company. 2. Company name featured in the competition program. 3. Special thank you announcement during the presentation of the trophy. 4. Two free tickets to the competition.

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