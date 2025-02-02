NYC Competition Sponsorships

Medal Set Sponsor includes: 1. Company name featured in the competition program.
Medal Set Sponsor includes: 1. Company name featured in the competition program.
Trophy Sponsor
$75
Trophy Sponsor includes: 1. Trophy (available for Beginner, Novice, Intermediate, and Premier groups) named after your company. 2. Company name featured in the competition program. 3. Special thank you announcement during the presentation of the trophy.
Trophy Sponsor includes: 1. Trophy (available for Beginner, Novice, Intermediate, and Premier groups) named after your company. 2. Company name featured in the competition program. 3. Special thank you announcement during the presentation of the trophy.
Special Award Trophy Sponsor
$150
This sponsor includes: 1. Trophy (for Trophy Fling or Hornpipe Challenge) named after your company. 2. Company name featured in the competition program. 3. Special thank you announcement during the presentation of the trophy. 4. Two free tickets to the competition.
This sponsor includes: 1. Trophy (for Trophy Fling or Hornpipe Challenge) named after your company. 2. Company name featured in the competition program. 3. Special thank you announcement during the presentation of the trophy. 4. Two free tickets to the competition.
Competition Patron
$200
Competition Patron includes: 1. Company name and logo featured in the competition program. 2. Company logo and website featured on competition website. 3. Special thank you announcement during the competition. 4. Two free tickets to the competition.
Competition Patron includes: 1. Company name and logo featured in the competition program. 2. Company logo and website featured on competition website. 3. Special thank you announcement during the competition. 4. Two free tickets to the competition.
Competition Sponsor
$400
Competition Sponsor includes: 1. Company name and logo featured in the competition program. 2. Half page ad featured in the competition program. 3. Company logo and website featured on competition website. 4. Special thank you announcement during the competition. 5. Two VIP tickets to the competition.
Competition Sponsor includes: 1. Company name and logo featured in the competition program. 2. Half page ad featured in the competition program. 3. Company logo and website featured on competition website. 4. Special thank you announcement during the competition. 5. Two VIP tickets to the competition.
Add a donation for Fling Together Collective
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