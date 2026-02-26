NYC FIRST Pin Shop

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Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.
This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.
Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.
This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.
Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.
This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.
Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.
This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.
Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.
This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.
Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.
This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.
Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.
This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.
Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.
This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.
Select this option to have your item shipped via USPS. The fee covers postage, packaging, and processing.
If not selected, your order will be prepared for local pickup.
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