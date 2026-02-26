NYC FIRST

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NYC FIRST

About this shop

NYC FIRST Pin Shop

Liberty FIRST Pin item
Liberty FIRST Pin item
Liberty FIRST Pin
$4

Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.


This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.

Lady Liberty Decode Artifact item
Lady Liberty Decode Artifact
$4

Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.


This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.

Decode Artifact item
Decode Artifact
$4

Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.


This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.

Decode item
Decode
$4

Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.


This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.

NYC FIRST License Plate item
NYC FIRST License Plate
$4

Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.


This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.

NYC FIRST Lady Liberty Stamp item
NYC FIRST Lady Liberty Stamp
$4

Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.


This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.

NYC FIRST Paper Plane item
NYC FIRST Paper Plane
$4

Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.


This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.

Rebuilt item
Rebuilt
$4

Pickup: The price listed is for local pickup.
Shipping: If you would like the item shipped, please add the Shipping option to your order.


This pin serves as a reminder when we travel to FIRST competitions outside NYC where we come from. We are all FIRST students, the difference is for us, New York is home.

Domestic Shipping & Handling (USPS) item
Domestic Shipping & Handling (USPS)
$6

Select this option to have your item shipped via USPS. The fee covers postage, packaging, and processing.

If not selected, your order will be prepared for local pickup.

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