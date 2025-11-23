NYC Naval Academy Parents Club

Offered by

NYC Naval Academy Parents Club

About the memberships

NYC Naval Academy Parents Club Membership

Class of 2030
$300

No expiration

The membership includes the Mid and his/her parents.

Class of 2029
$250

No expiration

The membership includes the Mid and his/her parents.

Class of 2028
$200

No expiration

The membership includes the Mid and his/her parents.

Class of 2027
$150

No expiration

The membership includes the Mid and his/her parents.

Friend
$50

No expiration

Alumni, grandparents, other family member, friend, or supporter. NYC NAPC reserves the right to scrutinize this applicant in greater detail.

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