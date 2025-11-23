NYC Naval Academy Parents Club Membership

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About the memberships
No expiration
The membership includes the Mid and his/her parents.
No expiration
The membership includes the Mid and his/her parents.
No expiration
The membership includes the Mid and his/her parents.
No expiration
The membership includes the Mid and his/her parents.
No expiration
Alumni, grandparents, other family member, friend, or supporter. NYC NAPC reserves the right to scrutinize this applicant in greater detail.
$
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