All Academy Ball Auction

This portrait is a one-of-a-kind gift for commissioning or any other special event. You will cherish this 18”x24” unframed charcoal drawing made to order. The portrait can be done remotely with photographs sent to the artist. Donated by the Lev Family '27
Value: $600
Enjoy this beach town without the summer crowds! Spend 1 week in a 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home in beautiful Rehoboth Beach, DE (Sept-May). Only a 2 hour drive from Annapolis or 3.5 hours from NYC, conveniently located 15 minutes from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. Kick back in the open living area or unwind in one of plush bedrooms. Sleeps 12 comfortably. Date to be mutually agreed upon between winner and owner. For more details: https://www.vacasa.com/unit/83476 Donated by The Guerrero Family '29
Value: $2000
30 units of Botox® Cosmetic, expertly administered by Dr. Michele Bergen at her Manhattan or Greenwich, CT office. Typically, this amount allows treatment of the forehead and “11s,” though coverage may vary based on individual anatomy. The winning bidder will receive a personalized consultation to tailor the treatment to their unique needs. Schedule your appointment and enjoy a professional, comfortable, and results-focused experience. Donated by Michele Bergen, P'23
Value: $500
Value: $500
Value: $500
Spend a night in Annapolis and enjoy treats from local businesses!
Package includes:
1 Night stay at the Historic Inns of Annapolis
2 Tickets for a Watermark Harbor Cruise
$50 gift card to McGarvey’s Oyster Bar and Saloon and assorted McGarvey’s merchandise
$50 gift card to RiseUp Coffee
Gift Certificate for a 14oz box of chocolate from Kilwins
Value: $500
11x14 Fine Art print of Bancroft Hall and a set of “Watercolors of the Yard” notecards.The artist, Kristin Cronic, is a 2011 United States Naval Academy (USNA) graduate. Kristin was the artist behind the 2025 Veteran’s Day Google Doodle! You can view more of her beautiful artwork available on www.EaselbyStribling.com. Donated by Easel on Stribling. Value $75
Harley Davidson Womens Leather Crossbody Handbag, Womens Leather Belt size S/M, and a Kendra Scott Necklace. Donated by Liza Liaw and Harley Davidson. Value: $ 300
Harley Davidson Mens Leather Wallet and Mens Woven Belt (size M/L).
Donated by Liza Liaw and Harley Davidson. Value: $100
Package includes:
4 Tickets to the Intrepid Museum
$120 voucher for dinner at Pasta Eater, Union Square
Donated by the Intrepid Museum and Pasta Eater.
Value: $260
Add some Navy spirit to your home decor with a Navy Pillow and Wreath!
Donated by the Johnson Family '28
Value: $175
Transform your space and your peace of mind with a personalized professional organization session!
Whether you're tackling a cluttered closet, overwhelmed by paperwork, or simply looking to create a more functional and inspiring environment, this session brings expert guidance right to your door.
Date to be mutually agreed upon between winner and donor.
Donated by Hallie Rosenblum
Value: $175
Package includes:
2 Tickets to a 2026 New York Red Bulls Game
Pacome Dadiet, Knicks 2025-2026 Autographed Photograph
#4 Braden Schneider, Rangers Autographed Photo Card
#3 Adam Pelech, Islanders Autographed puck
#21 Kyle Palmieri, Islanders Autographed photo
#5 Garrett Wilson Autographed photo
Donated by the Knicks, Islanders, Rangers, Jets and Red Bulls. Value: $275
Donated by the Luo Family '29
Value: $300
Donated by the Luo Family '29
Value: $200
Package includes:
A Private Photography Session
20-inch wall framed portrait
Overnight Luxury Hotel Stay in New York or Miami
(travel expenses not included)
*Package expires June 21, 2026
Donated by Bradford Portraits
Value: $5000
Enjoy an evening at Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen. You'll receive 2 tickets to a member of the exclusive audience in NYC.On Watch What Happens Live! Andy Cohen sits down with guests from some of Bravo's most popular series, as well as from the world of entertainment, to chat about what has transpired on-air and in pop culture for a live half-hour full of viewer interaction. The series includes lively debates and passionate discussions about everything from fashion, to the latest Housewives drama, to what celebrity news is making headlines. Donated by Lauren Eskelin P'28. Value: Priceless!
Enjoy a variety of Union Square Pretzel Co. pretzels, specialty chocolates from Harlem Chocolate Factory, and seasonally-flavored handcrafted popcorn!
Donated by the Meyer Family '27
Value: $140
