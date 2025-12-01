Hosted by

All Academy Ball Auction

Custom Charcoal Portrait by Artist Jonathan Lev
$300

Starting bid

This portrait is a one-of-a-kind gift for commissioning or any other special event. You will cherish this 18”x24” unframed charcoal drawing made to order. The portrait can be done remotely with photographs sent to the artist. Donated by the Lev Family '27

Value: $600

One week Off-Season Rehoboth Beach Getaway
$700

Starting bid

Enjoy this beach town without the summer crowds! Spend 1 week in a 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home in beautiful Rehoboth Beach, DE (Sept-May). Only a 2 hour drive from Annapolis or 3.5 hours from NYC, conveniently located 15 minutes from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. Kick back in the open living area or unwind in one of plush bedrooms. Sleeps 12 comfortably. Date to be mutually agreed upon between winner and owner. For more details: https://www.vacasa.com/unit/83476 Donated by The Guerrero Family '29

Value: $2000

Exclusive Botox® Cosmetic Package #1
$250

Starting bid

30 units of Botox® Cosmetic, expertly administered by Dr. Michele Bergen at her Manhattan or Greenwich, CT office. Typically, this amount allows treatment of the forehead and “11s,” though coverage may vary based on individual anatomy. The winning bidder will receive a personalized consultation to tailor the treatment to their unique needs. Schedule your appointment and enjoy a professional, comfortable, and results-focused experience. Donated by Michele Bergen, P'23

Value: $500

Exclusive Botox® Cosmetic Package #2
$250

Starting bid

30 units of Botox® Cosmetic, expertly administered by Dr. Michele Bergen at her Manhattan or Greenwich, CT office. Typically, this amount allows treatment of the forehead and “11s,” though coverage may vary based on individual anatomy. The winning bidder will receive a personalized consultation to tailor the treatment to their unique needs. Schedule your appointment and enjoy a professional, comfortable, and results-focused experience. Donated by Michele Bergen, P'23

Value: $500

Exclusive Botox® Cosmetic Package #3
$250

Starting bid

30 units of Botox® Cosmetic, expertly administered by Dr. Michele Bergen at her Manhattan or Greenwich, CT office. Typically, this amount allows treatment of the forehead and “11s,” though coverage may vary based on individual anatomy. The winning bidder will receive a personalized consultation to tailor the treatment to their unique needs. Schedule your appointment and enjoy a professional, comfortable, and results-focused experience. Donated by Michele Bergen, P'23

Value: $500

Taste of Annapolis
$250

Starting bid

Spend a night in Annapolis and enjoy treats from local businesses!

Package includes:

1 Night stay at the Historic Inns of Annapolis

2 Tickets for a Watermark Harbor Cruise 

$50 gift card to McGarvey’s Oyster Bar and Saloon and assorted McGarvey’s merchandise

$50 gift card to RiseUp Coffee

Gift Certificate for a 14oz box of chocolate from Kilwins

Value: $500

Fine Art Print and Notecards from Easel on Stribling
$30

Starting bid

11x14 Fine Art print of Bancroft Hall and a set of “Watercolors of the Yard” notecards.The artist, Kristin Cronic, is a 2011 United States Naval Academy (USNA) graduate. Kristin was the artist behind the 2025 Veteran’s Day Google Doodle! You can view more of her beautiful artwork available on www.EaselbyStribling.com. Donated by Easel on Stribling. Value $75

Accessorize in STYLE!
$125

Starting bid

Harley Davidson Womens Leather Crossbody Handbag, Womens Leather Belt size S/M, and a Kendra Scott Necklace. Donated by Liza Liaw and Harley Davidson. Value: $ 300

The Modern Man’s Accessory Set!
$50

Starting bid

Harley Davidson Mens Leather Wallet and Mens Woven Belt (size M/L).

Donated by Liza Liaw and Harley Davidson. Value: $100

Explore and Dine NYC!
$125

Starting bid

Package includes:

4 Tickets to the Intrepid Museum

$120 voucher for dinner at Pasta Eater, Union Square

Donated by the Intrepid Museum and Pasta Eater.

Value: $260

Let's Go Navy!
$75

Starting bid

Add some Navy spirit to your home decor with a Navy Pillow and Wreath!

Donated by the Johnson Family '28

Value: $175

Calm the Chaos! 1 Hour Home Organizing Session
$75

Starting bid

Transform your space and your peace of mind with a personalized professional organization session!

Whether you're tackling a cluttered closet, overwhelmed by paperwork, or simply looking to create a more functional and inspiring environment, this session brings expert guidance right to your door. 

Date to be mutually agreed upon between winner and donor.

Donated by Hallie Rosenblum

Value: $175

Score Big! Tickets and Memorabilia Fan Pack
$125

Starting bid

Package includes:

2 Tickets to a 2026 New York Red Bulls Game

Pacome Dadiet, Knicks 2025-2026 Autographed Photograph 

#4 Braden Schneider, Rangers Autographed Photo Card

#3 Adam Pelech, Islanders Autographed puck

#21 Kyle Palmieri, Islanders Autographed photo

#5 Garrett Wilson Autographed photo

Donated by the Knicks, Islanders, Rangers, Jets and Red Bulls. Value: $275

Elegant Chinese Ceramic Vase Set #1
$150

Starting bid

Donated by the Luo Family '29

Value: $300

Elegant Chinese Ceramic Vase Set #2
$100

Starting bid

Donated by the Luo Family '29

Value: $200

Bradford Portrait Package
$500

Starting bid

Package includes:

A Private Photography Session

20-inch wall framed portrait

Overnight Luxury Hotel Stay in New York or Miami

(travel expenses not included)

*Package expires June 21, 2026

Donated by Bradford Portraits

Value: $5000

2 Tickets to Watch What Happens Live!
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening at Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen. You'll receive 2 tickets to a member of the exclusive audience in NYC.On Watch What Happens Live! Andy Cohen sits down with guests from some of Bravo's most popular series, as well as from the world of entertainment, to chat about what has transpired on-air and in pop culture for a live half-hour full of viewer interaction. The series includes lively debates and passionate discussions about everything from fashion, to the latest Housewives drama, to what celebrity news is making headlines. Donated by Lauren Eskelin P'28. Value: Priceless!

Chocolate and Pretzel Lover's Basket
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a variety of Union Square Pretzel Co. pretzels, specialty chocolates from Harlem Chocolate Factory, and seasonally-flavored handcrafted popcorn!

Donated by the Meyer Family '27

Value: $140

