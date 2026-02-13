NYC Naval Academy Parents Club's Shop

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About this shop
Updated 3/17/2026: We're taking orders for a 2nd production run until 3/31/2026. If your order is timestamped after 11:20 PM EST on March 15, 2026, you will receive your coins by May 15, 2026 at the latest - so hopefully earlier.
Orders placed before 3/15/2026 11:20 PM will be received by the 1st week of April, 2026.
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A 2026 silver-colored challenge coin (1.75") with the 2026 Class of USNA crest on one side and the USNA crest on the other. It will be a beautiful keepsake or gift.
You must select this item to cover the costs to ship your order to you. It will be a flat rate of $15 regardless of how many coins are in your order. (Alternatively, you can pick up your coins at an upcoming NYC Naval Academy Parents Club event in New York City for free.) Please note that there are no refunds.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!