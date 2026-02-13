NYC Naval Academy Parents Club's Shop

Updated 3/17/2026: We're taking orders for a 2nd production run until 3/31/2026. If your order is timestamped after 11:20 PM EST on March 15, 2026, you will receive your coins by May 15, 2026 at the latest - so hopefully earlier.





Orders placed before 3/15/2026 11:20 PM will be received by the 1st week of April, 2026.





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A 2026 silver-colored challenge coin (1.75") with the 2026 Class of USNA crest on one side and the USNA crest on the other. It will be a beautiful keepsake or gift.



