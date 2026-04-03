Uncommon NYC Party 2026

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About this event
Your ticket funds free computer coding lessons for a handful of youth in our after school coding program. Every line of code they write starts with you.
At this level, you're covering an instructor's salary for a full month — keeping a skilled mentor in the classroom and a pipeline of young innovators moving forward.
Your support at this level purchases a computer for a Bootcamp student. For many, it's the first laptop they've ever gotten to call their own.
At our highest tier, you're helping cover the cost of tuition for a Bootcamp student — giving a young person in Zimbabwe the skills, confidence, and credentials to build a career in tech.
We know that for some of our supporters, our standard ticket prices may be a bit steep. We'd still love for you to join us — that's why we've set aside a limited number of discounted tickets to ensure this event is as accessible as possible, while driving maximum support to the young people we serve in Zimbabwe.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!