Emerging Artists 20th Anniversary Show - NYC Salt 2025

415 W 13th St 8th Floor

New York, NY 10014, USA

Full Exposure - Day of the Event
$100

Enjoy:
- Anniversary Reception
- Get one (1) Moleskine Notebook - Art Collection

Snappy Exposure VIP
$150

Enjoy:
- VIP hour Reception
- Get one (1) Moleskine Notebook - Art Collection

White Balance Gift (Donation)
$250

Can't attend the event?
Please consider supporting our programs and students with a donation!

Alumni/Mentor Ticket
$25

Enjoy:
- Anniversary Reception
- Get one (1) Moleskine Notebook - Art Collection

20th Anniversary Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

Enjoy:
- VIP hour Reception
- 15 Tickets
- Get fifteen (15) Moleskine Notebooks - Art Collection
- Select two (2) 17x22 prints for your art collection
- Schedule a family or friends portrait session with Malike Sidibe at the Salt Studio.

Please contact NYC Salt directly to purchase a sponsorship.

Full Frame Supporter
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy:
- VIP hour Reception
- 8 Tickets
- Get eight (8) Moleskine Notebooks - Art Collection
- Select one (1) 17x22 prints for your art collection
- Schedule a headshot session with Malike Sidibe at the Salt Studio

Please contact NYC Salt directly to purchase a sponsorship.

Sharp Lens Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy:

- VIP hour Reception
- 4 tickets
- Get four (4) Moleskine Notebooks - Art Collection
- Select two (2) 13x19 prints for your art collection

Please contact NYC Salt directly to purchase a sponsorship.

