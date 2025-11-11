New York County District Branch American Psychiatric Assoc

Offered by

New York County District Branch American Psychiatric Assoc

About this shop

NYCPS Career Center

Non-Member Listing
$300

What’s included:

*60 day listing

*posted on the NYCPS website classified section

*advertised in the next two monthly e-news to over 4,500 contacts


NYCPS Member Listing
$300

*Please reach out to [email protected] for your personal member discount code prior to purchase.

What’s included:

*60 day listing

*posted on the NYCPS website classified section

*advertised in the next two monthly e-news to over 4,500 contacts


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!