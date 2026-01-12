New York County District Branch American Psychiatric Assoc

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New York County District Branch American Psychiatric Assoc

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NYCPS Classifieds (Non-Member)

Classified Listing (Non-Member)
$150

Basic Classified Listings

*90 Days on Website + 2 E-News text-only Mentions 

Includes up to 300 words and 3 photos in classifieds section on website for 90 days (with option to renew)

*Two E-News Mentions (shortened listing, text-only)

Inclusion in 2 monthly e-news blasts to entire mailing list (all ads must include a contact email and/or phone number )

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30 Day Website Front Page Ad (Non-Member)
$400

Premium Add On (for maximum visibility)

Website Front Page Sidebar Ad:

1 clickable image with title that links directly to your purchased non-member full classified listing on the website.

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60 Day Website Front Page Ad (Non-Member)
$700

Premium Add On (for maximum visibility)

Website Front Page Sidebar Ad:

1 clickable image with title that links directly to your purchased non-member full classified listing on the website.

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E-News Sidebar Ad: 1 Blast (Non-Member)
$400

Premium Add On (for maximum visibility)

E-News Sidebar Ads

Includes one clickable image in 1 monthly e-newsletter blast to 4,500+ contacts that links directly to your purchased non-member classified listing on the website.

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E-News Sidebar Ad: 2 Blasts (Non-Member)
$700

Premium Add On (for maximum visibility)

E-News Sidebar Ads

Includes one clickable image in 2 monthly e-newsletter blasts to 4,500+ contacts that links directly to your purchased non-member classified listing on the website.

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