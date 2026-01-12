NYCPS Classifieds (Non-Member)

Basic Classified Listings

*90 Days on Website + 2 E-News text-only Mentions

Includes up to 300 words and 3 photos in classifieds section on website for 90 days (with option to renew)

*Two E-News Mentions (shortened listing, text-only)

Inclusion in 2 monthly e-news blasts to entire mailing list (all ads must include a contact email and/or phone number )