New York County District Branch American Psychiatric Assoc

Offered by

New York County District Branch American Psychiatric Assoc

About this shop

NYCPS Classifieds (NYCPS Member)

Basic Classified Listing (NYCPS Member)
Free

90 Days on Website + 2 E-News text-only Mentions 

Includes up to 300 words and 3 photos in classifieds section on website for 90 days (with option to renew)

Two E-News Mentions (shortened listing, text-only)

Inclusion in 2 monthly e-news blasts to entire mailing list (all ads must include a contact email and/or phone number )


30 Day Website Front Page Ad (NYCPS Member)
$150

Premium Add On (for maximum visibility)

Website Front Page Sidebar Ad:

1 clickable image with title that links directly to your classified listing on the website.


60 Day Website Front Page Ad (NYCPS Member)
$250

Premium Add On (for maximum visibility)

Website Front Page Sidebar Ad:

1 clickable image with title that links directly to your classified listing on the website.


E-News Sidebar Ad: 1 Blast (NYCPS Member)
$150

Premium Add On (for maximum visibility)

E-News Sidebar Ad

Includes one clickable image in 1 monthly e-newsletter blast to 4,500+ contacts that links directly to your classified listing on the website.


E-News Sidebar Ad: 2 Blasts (NYCPS Member)
$250

Premium Add On (for maximum visibility)

E-News Sidebar Ads

Includes one clickable image in 2 monthly e-newsletter blasts to 4,500+ contacts that links directly to your purchased non-member classified listing on the website.

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