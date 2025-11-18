NYE Seductive Soiree 2025

Hosted by
About this event
you have it
General Entry for One Member
General Entry for One Member
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*This queen bed is located inside the house, will have screens for a semi private space. you can ask to have the screens removed if you prefer to have it roped off instead.
Benefits Include:
$250/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana w Queen Bed
Body Pillow & Blanket Provided
Private Storage Space for the Night
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Special Gift Basket ($50 value)
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom (inside the house)
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*This queen bed is located inside the house, and will be roped off, with no privacy screens.
Benefits Include:
$250/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana w Queen Bed
Body Pillow & Blanket Provided
Private Storage Space for the Night
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Special Gift Basket ($50 value)
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom (inside the house)
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*This queen bed is located in our Pavilion, which is enclosed and heated in the winter months. It comes with a body pillow and blanket, with curtains in the front and screens between the other VIPs. Feel free to bring whatever supplies or extras you prefer, to improve your experience.
Benefits Include:
$250/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana w Queen Bed
Body Pillow & Blanket Provided
Private Storage Space for the Night
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Special Gift Basket ($50 value)
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom (inside the house)
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP+ Experience ~ For The Length of a Specified Event
Benefits Include:
$300/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Early Entry 30 mins Prior to Party
Private & Reserved Room with a Door & Lock
Reusable Plastic W Glasses for Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) w Bottled Water for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels (by request)
Special Gift Basket ($50 value)
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP+ Experience ~ For The Length of a Specified Event
Benefits Include:
$300/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Early Entry 30 mins Prior to Party
Private & Reserved Room with a Door & Lock
Reusable Plastic W Glasses for Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) w Bottled Water for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels (by request)
Special Gift Basket ($50 value)
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
Gives you & one other, full access to our new Bar with Bartender. Still BYOB, we will provide select mixers (Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Cranberry Juice, Tonic Water, & Soda Water). If you prefer something different you can bring it, and check it, and your alcohol, in with the bartender, who will pour your drinks upon request and store your alcohol for the evening. (3 ingredient max)
Wristbands will be given out at check-in accordingly.
***VIP, VIP+, and Platinum Members this is already included in your ticket price***
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!