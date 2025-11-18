NYE Seductive Soiree 2025

VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event

*This queen bed is located in our Pavilion, which is enclosed and heated in the winter months. It comes with a body pillow and blanket, with curtains in the front and screens between the other VIPs. Feel free to bring whatever supplies or extras you prefer, to improve your experience.



Benefits Include:

$250/Couple or Single +1

Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals

Front Row Parking

Semi Private & Reserved Cabana w Queen Bed

Body Pillow & Blanket Provided

Private Storage Space for the Night

Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)

Snacks & Soda for Two

Ice Bucket (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two

2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)

Special Gift Basket ($50 value)

Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom (inside the house)



*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in