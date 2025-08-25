NYFW Body of Resistance Silent Auction: Fund MBC Research

Original artwork by world renowned New Jersey based artist Scott Szegeski over William Livingston's photograph of an Italian breast cancer survivor/model photographed at Cancer Culture's 2023 Milan Fashion Week show





Scott Szegeski is a New Jersey-based surfer and artist who is known for his gyotaku art and surf-inspired interpretations of Japanese printing. Szegeski presents a unique blend of traditional Japanese printmaking, surf culture and history, mixed with travel nostalgia through as seen through the eyes of an avid surfer and cultural entrepreneur.



