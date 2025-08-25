NYFW Body of Resistance Silent Auction: Fund MBC Research

Hosted by
About this event
All items will be shipped to the winning bidder. All trips will have certificates issued.
Starting bid
Mary + Shelley Ritual Crossbody Bag is a fashion guitar case inspired design made for artists, musicians, or anyone who values self-expression. Revived from quality, unused industry discarded leathers, this structured yet wearable statement bag brings together rock 'n roll nostalgia and modern sustainability.
Starting bid
Original artwork by artist and Stage 3 breast cancer survivor and model on the runway of this year's show, Sandra Curitore over William Livingston's photograph of an Italian breast cancer survivor/model at Cancer Culture's 2023 Milan Fashion Week show
Starting bid
Original multi-textured artwork by artist and 3x cancer survivor, Marianne Duquette Cuozzo (whose art and body work is featured each year on our runway) over William Livingston's photograph of Italian breast cancer survivor/model from Cancer Culture's 2023 Milan Fashion Week show
Starting bid
Original artwork by NY based artist Peter Spacek over William Livingston's photograph of Jenn Starr a breast cancer survivor/model/advocate photographed at Cancer Culture's 2023 Milan Fashion Week show; Jenn was also a model at a previous NYFW show
Starting bid
Original artwork by world renowned New Jersey based artist Scott Szegeski over William Livingston's photograph of an Italian breast cancer survivor/model photographed at Cancer Culture's 2023 Milan Fashion Week show
Scott Szegeski is a New Jersey-based surfer and artist who is known for his gyotaku art and surf-inspired interpretations of Japanese printing. Szegeski presents a unique blend of traditional Japanese printmaking, surf culture and history, mixed with travel nostalgia through as seen through the eyes of an avid surfer and cultural entrepreneur.
Starting bid
Original artwork by artist and breast cancer survivor Ramona Robinson over William Livingston's photograph of Niya Knight a breast cancersurvivor/model and advocate Photographed at Cancer Culture's 2023 Milan Fashion Week show; Niya was also a model a previous NYFW show
Ramona Robinson
a Wilmington, Delaware based artist, blends color, nature, and personal narrative in her art. Her journey as a hypnotherapist and breast cancer survivor deeply shapes her work, transforming adversity into creative inspiration. Diagnosed at 35 while navigating single motherhood, Ramona's art explores body image and acceptance, weaving personal experiences into visual stories. Nature is a profound muse, both inspiring and grounding to her creative process.
Starting bid
Original artwork by world renowned and acclaimed NYC artist William Quigley over William Livingston's photograph of a MBC patient/thriver and professional model Jocelyn Binder (also a model at this year's Body of Resistance Show) photographed at Cancer Culture's 2023 Milan Fashion Week show
Starting bid
One of a Kind AnaOno Heart on My Sleeve Hand Painted Intimates Jacket Worn at the 2024 NYFW (R)Evolution Show and Painted by breast cancer survivor and artist Marianne Duquette Cuozzo
Starting bid
One of a Kind AnaOno Hand Painted Intimates Nightgown Worn at the 2024 NYFW (R)Evolution Show and Painted by breast cancer survivor and artist Marianne Duquette Cuozzo
Starting bid
Finely Printed 11 x 16 Vintage Derrick Jeter Photograph captured by acclaimed sports photographer William Livingston
Starting bid
Finely Printed 11 x16 Historical Print of Yogi Berra captured by acclaimed sports photographer William Livingston
Starting bid
$500 gift card from Brunetka to buy your very own harness as seen on our runway!
Handcrafted in Ukraine from 100% genuine leather, the Brunetka Harness is more than an accessory—it’s a symbol of empowerment. Designed by a team of women artisans, each piece celebrates confidence, individuality, and strength, made to fit and flatter every body.
Versatile and fashion-forward, the harness can be styled for runway, performance, or everyday edge, transforming any outfit into a bold statement. With its exquisite craftsmanship and powerful message, the Brunetka Harness embodies the Body of Resistance spirit: fashion as confidence, resistance, and art.
Starting bid
Thigh-high Silver version of Fiorentini + Baker icon buckle boots worn at Burning Man 2025; Size Eur. 39 - 40.
More sizes available
Starting bid
Star in your own Manhattan moment with a choice between the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting, or Times Square's legendary NYE ball drop.
Our Winner's Choice experiences let guests choose from a selection of curated stays.
Each experience comes with luxurious accommodation, exclusive amenities, and Premium Guest Services for trip planning, so winners can enjoy their very own Manhattan Moment!
Starting bid
You and a guest will begin your night with an all-inclusive dinner at one of the famed restaurants on Broadway's Restaurant Row joined by a cast member of a show of your choice.
Sit back and enjoy your Broadway show with Orchestra Seats offering exceptional views, watching your new friend in the cast perform on stage!
Take a once-in-a-lifetime photo after the show under the marquee or from the stage door, with a VIP in-theater meet and greet with your new friend and cast member.
Starting bid
Experience the iconic U.S. Open Golf Championship with two single-day tickets and a four-star hotel stay in Manhattan.
Step behind the scenes with a championship trophy photo and driving range viewing access included.
Enjoy a day of unparalleled access at the Trophy Club, offering live TV coverage, shaded seating, and an unbeatable buzz.
Starting bid
Seek out nature's tranquility with a stay in a stylish desert retreat in the heart of Joshua Tree.
Recenter mind, body, and soul in your private pool and spa, set against the majestic Californian desert.
Discover the spellbinding aura of Joshua Tree National Park just five minutes drive from your door.
Your Joshua Tree experience includes 4 nights for up to 4 guests in a chic desert home minutes from Joshua Tree National Park.
Starting bid
A true private retreat in Martha's Vineyard to recharge and renew. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nestled deep in the woods on 4 acres of land abutting acres of forest in Tashmoo Woods. Located on beautiful Lake Tashmoo opening to Vineyard Sound, adventure awaits with a private beach, dock, kayaks, paddleboard and electric UTV to drive to 2 additional neighborhood public beaches.
Newly renovated with a large sunken living room, gorgeous screened in porch, salt water hot tub and outdoor shower, this home surrounded by forest is a perfect place to relax and renew. Catch the best sunsets on the Vineyard from your private dock. One sunset cruise on the Vineyard Sound is included with your stay.
Just a short walk or drive from downtown Vineyard Haven, world class shops, restaurants and ferries, this retreat feels like hours away from the world but is just minutes from the heart of the Vineyard.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!