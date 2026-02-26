NYPD Volleyball

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NYPD Volleyball

About this event

NYPD Heroes Beach Tournament

1300 Lido Blvd

Lido Beach, NY 11561, USA

AA/A
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gender Neutral 4s

BB/B
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gender Neutral 4s

Intermediate COED
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

COED 6s

Recreational
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Non-Competitive Fun

Law Enforcement Court
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

COED 6s: This Ticket is for Precincts and/or agencies that would like to participate in the event. This court will be a Non-Competitive Court. (If you would like to compete in higher level of play this is not the ticket for you)

Free Agent
$50

A Free Agent can play with any team that is registered to Intermediate COED or Recreational

Free agent (MOS ONLY)
$25

This ticket is for law enforcement that would like to participate but, do not have a team.

Vendors
$250

If you would like to be a part of the event, all are welcome! Please let up know what you would like to bring to the event.

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