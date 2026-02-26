NYPD Heroes Beach Tournament

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About this event
Gender Neutral 4s
Gender Neutral 4s
COED 6s
Non-Competitive Fun
COED 6s: This Ticket is for Precincts and/or agencies that would like to participate in the event. This court will be a Non-Competitive Court. (If you would like to compete in higher level of play this is not the ticket for you)
A Free Agent can play with any team that is registered to Intermediate COED or Recreational
This ticket is for law enforcement that would like to participate but, do not have a team.
If you would like to be a part of the event, all are welcome! Please let up know what you would like to bring to the event.
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