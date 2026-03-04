New York Rugby Club

Offered by

New York Rugby Club

About the memberships

NYRC Womxn's Team Membership Spring 2026

Spring 2026 Full dues
$250

No expiration

Full dues for the 2026 Spring Season

Spring 2026 Full Dues + Im feeling generous
$275

No expiration

For individuals paying Full Dues (Spring 2026) and also want to give a little more

Spring 2026 Full Dues + Im feeling really generous
$300

No expiration

For individuals paying Full Dues (Spring 2026) and also want to give a little more

Spring 2026 Payment Plan Installment (Biweekly)
$50

No expiration

For individuals who have been approved for a payment plan (Spring 2026)

Spring 2026 Payment Plan Installment (Half)
$125

No expiration

For individuals who have been approved for a payment plan (Spring 2026)

Spring 2026 Social Dues
$65

No expiration

For individuals joining as social members for Spring 2026

RuggerFest Travel Fee
$100

No expiration

Travel dues for Ruggerfest. This fee covers your transportation, housing, and team dinner.

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