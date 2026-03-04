NYRC Womxn's Team Membership Spring 2026

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About the memberships
No expiration
Full dues for the 2026 Spring Season
No expiration
For individuals paying Full Dues (Spring 2026) and also want to give a little more
No expiration
For individuals paying Full Dues (Spring 2026) and also want to give a little more
No expiration
For individuals who have been approved for a payment plan (Spring 2026)
No expiration
For individuals who have been approved for a payment plan (Spring 2026)
No expiration
For individuals joining as social members for Spring 2026
No expiration
Travel dues for Ruggerfest. This fee covers your transportation, housing, and team dinner.
$
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