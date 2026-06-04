New York Rugby Club

Offered by

New York Rugby Club

About the memberships

NYRC Womxn's Team Membership Summer 2026

Summer 2026 Full dues
$150

No expiration

Full dues for the 2025 Summer Season

Summer 2026 Full Dues + Im feeling generous
$175

No expiration

For individuals paying Full Dues (Summer 2026) and also want to give a little more

Summer 2026 Full Dues + Im feeling really generous
$200

No expiration

For individuals paying Full Dues (Summer 2026) and also want to give a little more

Summer 2026 Payment Plan Installment (Biweekly)
$25

No expiration

For individuals who have been approved for a payment plan (Summer 2026)

Summer 2026 Payment Plan Installment (Half)
$75

No expiration

For individuals who have been approved for a payment plan (Summer 2026)

Spring 2026 Social Dues
$50

No expiration

For individuals joining as social members for Summer 2026

Summer Tank Top
$30

No expiration

Payments for the team summer tank top

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