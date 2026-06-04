NYRC Womxn's Team Membership Summer 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Full dues for the 2025 Summer Season
No expiration
For individuals paying Full Dues (Summer 2026) and also want to give a little more
No expiration
For individuals paying Full Dues (Summer 2026) and also want to give a little more
No expiration
For individuals who have been approved for a payment plan (Summer 2026)
No expiration
For individuals who have been approved for a payment plan (Summer 2026)
No expiration
For individuals joining as social members for Summer 2026
No expiration
Payments for the team summer tank top
$
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