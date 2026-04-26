NYRCW Super Regionals

Offered by
No expiration
This covers costs outside of individual housing and transportation. This is for players with their own housing arrangements as well as transportation for the weekend.
No expiration
This covers the cost of transportation + general fees
No expiration
This covers the cost of transportation + general fees + hotel rooms for the weekend
No expiration
This covers the cost of general fees + hotel rooms for the weekend. Select this option only if you are providing your own transportation for the duration of the weekend while in Niagara.
No expiration
This option is ONLY for people who have discussed special circumstances and a custom cost agreed upon by the treasurer
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