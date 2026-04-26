Offered by

New York Rugby Club

NYRCW Super Regionals

General Fee
$25

No expiration

This covers costs outside of individual housing and transportation. This is for players with their own housing arrangements as well as transportation for the weekend.

General + Transportation Fee
$155

No expiration

This covers the cost of transportation + general fees

General + Transportation + Accommodations Fee
$230

No expiration

This covers the cost of transportation + general fees + hotel rooms for the weekend

General + Accommodations
$100

No expiration

This covers the cost of general fees + hotel rooms for the weekend. Select this option only if you are providing your own transportation for the duration of the weekend while in Niagara.

Other
Pay what you can

No expiration

This option is ONLY for people who have discussed special circumstances and a custom cost agreed upon by the treasurer

Add a donation for New York Rugby Club

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