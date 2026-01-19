Navarre Youth Sports Association

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Navarre Youth Sports Association

About this raffle

⚾️🥎 NYSA Bat Raffle – Win a Baseball or Softball Bat ($500 Value)

🎟️ 1 Ticket
$10

Purchase one raffle ticket for a chance to win a baseball or softball bat valued up to $500. Winner chooses bat type, length, and weight (subject to availability).

🎟️ 3 Tickets
$25
This includes 3 tickets

Get three chances to win a baseball or softball bat valued up to $500. Winner selects bat type, length, and weight (subject to availability).

🎟️ 5 Tickets
$40
This includes 5 tickets

Increase your odds with five raffle tickets for a chance to win a baseball or softball bat valued up to $500. Winner chooses bat type, length, and weight (subject to availability).

🎟️ 10 Tickets
$75
This includes 10 tickets

Best value! Ten chances to win a baseball or softball bat valued up to $500. Winner selects bat type, length, and weight (subject to availability).

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