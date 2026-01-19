⚾️🥎 NYSA Bat Raffle – Win a Baseball or Softball Bat ($500 Value)

About this raffle
Purchase one raffle ticket for a chance to win a baseball or softball bat valued up to $500. Winner chooses bat type, length, and weight (subject to availability).
Get three chances to win a baseball or softball bat valued up to $500. Winner selects bat type, length, and weight (subject to availability).
Increase your odds with five raffle tickets for a chance to win a baseball or softball bat valued up to $500. Winner chooses bat type, length, and weight (subject to availability).
Best value! Ten chances to win a baseball or softball bat valued up to $500. Winner selects bat type, length, and weight (subject to availability).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!