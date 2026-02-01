NYSA Family Valentine's Day Dance

🥍 NYSA Lacrosse Family Valentine’s Dance

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the whole family! The NYSA Lacrosse Program invites you to an afternoon of music, dancing, and community spirit. This event is designed specifically for our younger kids (5th grade and below) and their families to enjoy a fun, high-energy "Day Date" on the court.

Event Details

When: Saturday, February 14th

Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Where: NYSA Gym

Who: Kids in 5th Grade & under + their families!

What to Expect

Get ready to move! We will have a live DJ spinning favorite hits and a concessions stand stocked with snacks and drinks to keep the energy up.

Important Information

Tickets: A ticket must be purchased for every person attending (both children and adults).

Supervision: All children must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the event.

Concessions Note: To help our volunteers keep the lines moving quickly, small bills ($1s and $5s) for concession purchases would be greatly appreciated!

Grab your tickets now and let’s make this a Valentine’s Day to remember. We can’t wait to see you on the dance floor!