NYSA Middle School Valentine's Day Dance

NYSA Middle School Valentine’s Night Out
Exclusively for Grades 6–8
NYSA Lacrosse is hosting a night designed just for middle schoolers! Leave the parents at home and come hang out with your friends for a night of music, snacks, and great vibes. We’re turning the NYSA Gym into the ultimate Valentine’s hangout.
Event Details
- When: Saturday, February 14th
- Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Where: NYSA Gym
- Who: Open to all 6th, 7th, and 8th graders.
The Vibe
We’ve got a live DJ playing the latest tracks and a concessions stand fully stocked with your favorite snacks and drinks.
Parental Info & Safety
- Drop-Off Policy: This is a supervised drop-off event. Parents are welcome to sign their students in at the door and head out!
- Check-In/Out: For safety, all students must remain inside the gym until a parent or guardian arrives for pick-up. Students will not be allowed to walk or ride their bikes home.
- Tickets: Every student attending must have a pre-purchased ticket.
- Pro-Tip: Please bring small bills ($1s and $5s) for the concession stand—it helps our volunteers keep the lines moving so you can get back to the music!
NYSA Middle School Valentine’s Night Out
Exclusively for Grades 6–8
NYSA Lacrosse is hosting a night designed just for middle schoolers! Leave the parents at home and come hang out with your friends for a night of music, snacks, and great vibes. We’re turning the NYSA Gym into the ultimate Valentine’s hangout.
Event Details
- When: Saturday, February 14th
- Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Where: NYSA Gym
- Who: Open to all 6th, 7th, and 8th graders.
The Vibe
We’ve got a live DJ playing the latest tracks and a concessions stand fully stocked with your favorite snacks and drinks.
Parental Info & Safety
- Drop-Off Policy: This is a supervised drop-off event. Parents are welcome to sign their students in at the door and head out!
- Check-In/Out: For safety, all students must remain inside the gym until a parent or guardian arrives for pick-up. Students will not be allowed to walk or ride their bikes home.
- Tickets: Every student attending must have a pre-purchased ticket.
- Pro-Tip: Please bring small bills ($1s and $5s) for the concession stand—it helps our volunteers keep the lines moving so you can get back to the music!