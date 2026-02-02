NYSA Middle School Valentine's Day Dance

NYSA Middle School Valentine’s Night Out

Exclusively for Grades 6–8

NYSA Lacrosse is hosting a night designed just for middle schoolers! Leave the parents at home and come hang out with your friends for a night of music, snacks, and great vibes. We’re turning the NYSA Gym into the ultimate Valentine’s hangout.

Event Details

When: Saturday, February 14th

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Where: NYSA Gym

Who: Open to all 6th, 7th, and 8th graders.

The Vibe

We’ve got a live DJ playing the latest tracks and a concessions stand fully stocked with your favorite snacks and drinks.

Parental Info & Safety