NYSPHSAA Foundation Inc

NYSPHSAA Foundation Inc

About this event

NYSPHSAA Foundation Golf Sponsors 2026

5120 Shimerville Rd

Clarence, NY 14031, USA

Title Sponsor
$10,000

• Company name/logo added to all event promotion materials and course signage
• On-course setup with choice of location
• Two hole sponsorships
• Branded item in all gift bags
• Company rep invited to speak at dinner and assist with awards
• Choice of four golf foursomes or up to sixteen dinner guests

Meal Sponsor
$5,000

• Company name/logo on table signage for lunch and dinner
• Materials included at place settings for dinner
• Choice of two golf foursomes or up to eight dinner tickets
• Branded item in all gift bags

Premium Gift
$3,000

• Company name/logo on premium gift provided to all tournament participants
• Logo on recognition signage at dinner

Golf Carts
$1,500

• Company name/logo on all carts used for the tournament, including the beverage cart
• Logo on recognition signage at dinner

Pin Flag Logo
$1,000

• Company name/logo on one side of all 18 pin flags
• Logo on recognition signage at dinner

Course Games
$500

• Company name/logo on signage indicating course game
• Logo on recognition signage at dinner and mention during awards
• May include, but not limited to: Closest to Pin, Longest Drive, etc

Driving Range
$500

• Company name/logo on signage at driving range and directional signs indicating range location.
• Logo on recognition signage at dinner

Practice Green
$500

• Company name/logo on signage at the practice green and directional signs indicating the location.
• Logo on recognition signage at dinner

Hole Sponsor
$250

• Company name/logo on signage at one hole
• Logo on recognition signage at dinner

