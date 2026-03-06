NYS STEM Education Collaborative Summer Institute 2026 (Sponsors)

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About this event
Malta, NY
Enjoy promotion of your Company with the appearance of your Logo along with other sponsors on a "Institute Sponsors Page" a our web site.
Enjoy promotion of your Company with the appearance of your Logo on the printed institute program plus the Bronze benefit above.
Enjoy promotion of your Company at the institute with appearance of an 18” by 24” color poster of your Logo/Image on “Wall of Sponsors” at conference registration plus Bronze and Silver benefits listed above.
A 72 by 30 inch exhibitor table will be provided for display and distribution of company products plus a ticket for one company member attendance (additional tickets available for $30 each) at dinner along with Bronze, Silver and Gold benefits above.
This opportunity will include the presence of a Banner at the dining facility entrance and the opportunity for a representative to briefly address institute participants before dinner. All sponsor levels previously described are also included.
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