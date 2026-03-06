Hosted by

New York State Stem Education Collaborative Inc

About this event

NYS STEM Education Collaborative Summer Institute 2026 (Sponsors)

HVCC Tech Smart Center

Malta, NY

Bronze Sponsor
$50

Enjoy promotion of your Company with the appearance of your Logo along with other sponsors on a "Institute Sponsors Page" a our web site.

Silver Sponsor
$100

Enjoy promotion of your Company with the appearance of your Logo on the printed institute program plus the Bronze benefit above.

Gold Sponsor
$150

Enjoy promotion of your Company at the institute with appearance of an 18” by 24” color poster of your Logo/Image on “Wall of Sponsors” at conference registration plus Bronze and Silver benefits listed above.

Platinum Sponsor/Exhibitor
$200

A 72 by 30 inch exhibitor table will be provided for display and distribution of company products plus a ticket for one company member attendance (additional tickets available for $30 each) at dinner along with Bronze, Silver and Gold benefits above.

Dinner Event Sponsor
$2,500

This opportunity will include the presence of a Banner at the dining facility entrance and the opportunity for a representative to briefly address institute participants before dinner. All sponsor levels previously described are also included.

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