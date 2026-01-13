NYTCG Top Ladies of Distinction Inc New Membership 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until May 12, 2027
Valid until May 12, 2027
The first installment $410 is due 1/29th and the second installment of $410 is due 3/1st.
Valid until May 12, 2027
The first installment $410 is due 1/29th and the second installment of $260 is due 3/1st, and the third installment of $150 is due 5/15th.
Valid until May 12, 2027
second installment due 3/1st
Valid until May 12, 2027
third installment due 5/15th
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!