Top Ladies of Distinction Inc

Offered by

Top Ladies of Distinction Inc

About the memberships

NYTCG Top Ladies of Distinction Inc New Membership 2026

2026 Membership Induction - Full Payment
$820

Valid until May 12, 2027

2026 Membership Induction - 2 Payment Option
$410

Valid until May 12, 2027

The first installment $410 is due 1/29th and the second installment of $410 is due 3/1st.

2026 Membership Induction - 3 Payment Option (1st)
$410

Valid until May 12, 2027

The first installment $410 is due 1/29th and the second installment of $260 is due 3/1st, and the third installment of $150 is due 5/15th.

2026 Membership Induction - 3 Payment Option (2nd)
$260

Valid until May 12, 2027

second installment due 3/1st

2026 Membership Induction - 3 Payment Option (3rd)
$150

Valid until May 12, 2027

third installment due 5/15th

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!