Artstarts Company

Hosted by

Artstarts Company

About this event

NYTE 2026 Sponsorship

315 W Broadway

Louisville, KY 40202, USA

🎲 DEALERS CHOICE SPONSOR item
🎲 DEALERS CHOICE SPONSOR
$10

Donate to whatever the group needs most during the NYTE trip — meals, travel, chaperone costs, or unexpected expenses.

🚐 TRAVEL SPONSOR item
🚐 TRAVEL SPONSOR
$25

Help students fill up their gas tanks, make a needed coffee stop, or pay for their hotel rooms to help offset transportation costs.

🍕 PIZZA DELIVERY SPONSOR item
🍕 PIZZA DELIVERY SPONSOR
$25

On Saturday, the students will have only 45 min. to eat. Help support by donating the gift of pizza delivered to the hotel lobby!

🌮 TACO NIGHT SPONSOR item
🌮 TACO NIGHT SPONSOR
$50

Sponsor our group dinner the final night of competition! This is a joyous event, help onset the fun!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!