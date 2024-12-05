The St. James Court Historic Foundation

Hosted by

The St. James Court Historic Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

O Christmas Tree: A Holiday Silent Auction at the Conrad-Caldwell House

Pick-up location

1402 St James Ct, Louisville, KY 40208

Frosty's Frosted Fir item
Frosty's Frosted Fir
$150

Starting bid

Bring the magic of winter indoors with this snowman-themed tree, decked out in frosty whites, icy blues, and cheerful snowman accents that will melt your heart. This 7.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by Derek Inghram, Realtor.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas Cheer item
How the Grinch Stole Christmas Cheer
$150

Starting bid

Celebrate the whimsical fun of Dr. Seuss with this Grinch-inspired tree, bursting with bright colors, playful ornaments, and a touch of mischief to make your holidays unforgettable. This 7.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by Derek Inghram, Realtor.
Enchanted Forest Noel item
Enchanted Forest Noel
$150

Starting bid

Step into a woodland wonderland with this tree, adorned with earthy tones, rustic textures, and woodland creatures that bring the serene beauty of nature to your home. This 7.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by Derek Inghram, Realtor.
Timeless Elegance of Christmas Past
$125

Starting bid

This Victorian-inspired tree exudes timeless charm with delicate details, shimmering golds, and classic ornaments that evoke the grace of a bygone era. This 6.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by CLLB Law Firm.
Peppermint Twist Tannenbaum item
Peppermint Twist Tannenbaum
$125

Starting bid

Sweeten your holiday décor with this candy cane-themed tree, featuring red-and-white stripes, glittering sweets, and peppermint-inspired ornaments perfect for a festive touch. This6.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by CLLB Law Firm.

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