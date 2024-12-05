O Christmas Tree: A Holiday Silent Auction at the Conrad-Caldwell House

Bring the magic of winter indoors with this snowman-themed tree, decked out in frosty whites, icy blues, and cheerful snowman accents that will melt your heart. This 7.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by Derek Inghram, Realtor.
Bring the magic of winter indoors with this snowman-themed tree, decked out in frosty whites, icy blues, and cheerful snowman accents that will melt your heart. This 7.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by Derek Inghram, Realtor.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas Cheer
$150
Starting bid
Celebrate the whimsical fun of Dr. Seuss with this Grinch-inspired tree, bursting with bright colors, playful ornaments, and a touch of mischief to make your holidays unforgettable. This 7.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by Derek Inghram, Realtor.
Celebrate the whimsical fun of Dr. Seuss with this Grinch-inspired tree, bursting with bright colors, playful ornaments, and a touch of mischief to make your holidays unforgettable. This 7.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by Derek Inghram, Realtor.
Enchanted Forest Noel
$150
Starting bid
Step into a woodland wonderland with this tree, adorned with earthy tones, rustic textures, and woodland creatures that bring the serene beauty of nature to your home. This 7.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by Derek Inghram, Realtor.
Step into a woodland wonderland with this tree, adorned with earthy tones, rustic textures, and woodland creatures that bring the serene beauty of nature to your home. This 7.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by Derek Inghram, Realtor.
Timeless Elegance of Christmas Past
$125
Starting bid
This Victorian-inspired tree exudes timeless charm with delicate details, shimmering golds, and classic ornaments that evoke the grace of a bygone era. This 6.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by CLLB Law Firm.
This Victorian-inspired tree exudes timeless charm with delicate details, shimmering golds, and classic ornaments that evoke the grace of a bygone era. This 6.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by CLLB Law Firm.
Peppermint Twist Tannenbaum
$125
Starting bid
Sweeten your holiday décor with this candy cane-themed tree, featuring red-and-white stripes, glittering sweets, and peppermint-inspired ornaments perfect for a festive touch. This6.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by CLLB Law Firm.
Sweeten your holiday décor with this candy cane-themed tree, featuring red-and-white stripes, glittering sweets, and peppermint-inspired ornaments perfect for a festive touch. This6.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by CLLB Law Firm.
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