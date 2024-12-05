O Christmas Tree: A Holiday Silent Auction at the Conrad-Caldwell House

Bring the magic of winter indoors with this snowman-themed tree, decked out in frosty whites, icy blues, and cheerful snowman accents that will melt your heart. This 7.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by Derek Inghram, Realtor.

Bring the magic of winter indoors with this snowman-themed tree, decked out in frosty whites, icy blues, and cheerful snowman accents that will melt your heart. This 7.5ft pre-lit tree was beautifully decorated and donated by Derek Inghram, Realtor.

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