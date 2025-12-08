O come let us adore Him - Bezel Necklace

Handmade with care and created as a reminder of the beauty and wonder of Christ’s birth, these seasonal necklaces are a beautiful way to keep the message of Christmas close to your heart.





Each pendant is unique, featuring a phrase from a Christmas song on a holiday background. The bezel is paired with a radiant star charm and a red accent crystal om a 24" ball chain.





Perfect as a gift, a keepsake, or a meaningful piece to support our mission to protect vulnerable children and shine light in dark places.





• Price includes Shipping!