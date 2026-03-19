O T Leaders & Legacies Society Membership

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About the memberships
1 year registration donation
Membership duration is October 1-Sept 30
3 year registration donation
Membership duration is October 1-Sept 30 times three years
5 year membership registration donation
Membership duration is October 1-Sept 30 times five years
No expiration
In recognition of their extrodinary sustained contribution to the profession, all members over 90 years of age will be granted a free membership
$
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