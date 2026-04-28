Oliver Ames Lacrosse Boosters Inc
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Oliver Ames Lacrosse Boosters Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction at Shoveltown Brewery

Pick-up location

50 Oliver St, North Easton, MA 02356, USA

2 Red Sox Tickets - behind home plate! item
2 Red Sox Tickets - behind home plate!
$200

Starting bid

2 tickets behind home plate to a mutually agreed upon game. Donated by the Bourne family.

NE Revolution Premium Game Package item
NE Revolution Premium Game Package
$200

Starting bid

Premium Seating Package for the NE Revolution vs Atlanta United FC at Gillette Stadium, Saturday, July 25th at 7:30 pm! Package includes premium seating for 4, parking, food and beverages, and ball signed by the team! A $1,200 value!

Dana Barros 4-Day clinic item
Dana Barros 4-Day clinic
$50

Starting bid

4 day Dana Barros Clinic.Co-ed, 3rd - 9th grade options! A $395 value!

Dana Barros 4-Day clinic item
Dana Barros 4-Day clinic
$50

Starting bid

4 day Dana Barros Clinic.Co-ed, 3rd - 9th grade options! A $395 value!

4 Tickets to TreeTop Adventure item
4 Tickets to TreeTop Adventure
$50

Starting bid

4 tickets to TreeTop Adventures in Canton, MA. A value of up to $280!

Portrait Session with Amy Storm Photography item
Portrait Session with Amy Storm Photography
$50

Starting bid

Senior Portrait Session with Amy Strom. Senior portraits, personal branding, headshots. A $350 value!

Odyssey Putter item
Odyssey Putter
$100

Starting bid

Odyssey Putter donated by Joe and Leigh's ProShop ($550 value!) and a $50 gift card to iGolf!

Patriots Preseason Game Tickets item
Patriots Preseason Game Tickets
$100

Starting bid

3 Preseason Game Tickets. Date to be agreed upon by auction winners. Donated by the Fitzpatrick family.

3 Months Storage at East Coast Storage item
3 Months Storage at East Coast Storage
$100

Starting bid

3 Months of storage (10' x 10' unit)at Easton Coast Storage in Stoughton. A $705 value!

Easton Youth Lacrosse Registration item
Easton Youth Lacrosse Registration
$50

Starting bid

Registration Fee with Easton YOUTH Lacrosse and EYL swag!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!