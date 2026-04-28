Silent Auction at Shoveltown Brewery

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Starting bid
2 tickets behind home plate to a mutually agreed upon game. Donated by the Bourne family.
Starting bid
Premium Seating Package for the NE Revolution vs Atlanta United FC at Gillette Stadium, Saturday, July 25th at 7:30 pm! Package includes premium seating for 4, parking, food and beverages, and ball signed by the team! A $1,200 value!
Starting bid
4 day Dana Barros Clinic.Co-ed, 3rd - 9th grade options! A $395 value!
Starting bid
4 day Dana Barros Clinic.Co-ed, 3rd - 9th grade options! A $395 value!
Starting bid
4 tickets to TreeTop Adventures in Canton, MA. A value of up to $280!
Starting bid
Senior Portrait Session with Amy Strom. Senior portraits, personal branding, headshots. A $350 value!
Starting bid
Odyssey Putter donated by Joe and Leigh's ProShop ($550 value!) and a $50 gift card to iGolf!
Starting bid
3 Preseason Game Tickets. Date to be agreed upon by auction winners. Donated by the Fitzpatrick family.
Starting bid
3 Months of storage (10' x 10' unit)at Easton Coast Storage in Stoughton. A $705 value!
Starting bid
Registration Fee with Easton YOUTH Lacrosse and EYL swag!
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