OACC 58th Annual Conference Business Sponsor/Exhibitor

As the Hospitality Table Sponsor, your company will support the refreshments and snacks provided to attendees throughout the conference. This high-traffic area offers a great opportunity for ongoing visibility, as attendees regularly stop by for coffee, drinks, and light snacks during breaks.

Your sponsorship includes prominent signage at the hospitality area, featuring your company logo and a note of appreciation for your support. You are also welcome to contribute branded napkins, cups, or small promotional items to further showcase your brand.

This is a great way to align your company with a welcoming and appreciated part of the attendee experience while gaining ongoing exposure throughout the event.