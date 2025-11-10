OACC 59th Annual Conference Sponsorships

Hosted by
Diamond Partner - $3,000
• In-Person Premium Exhibit Booth
• Sponsor Spotlight at the Luncheon
• 45-Minute Breakout Session
• Full-Page Color Ad in the Conference Program
• Prominent Logo Placement on Our Sponsor Webpage
• Recognition Across Conference Materials
• Exclusive Access to the Attendee List
• Meeting with the OACC Executive Board
Platinum Partner - $2,000
• In-Person Premium Exhibit Booth
• Premium Logo Placement on Our Sponsor Webpage
• Recognition in the Conference Program
• Half-Page Color Ad in the Conference Program
• Access to the Attendee List
Gold Partner - $1,500
• In-Person Exhibit Booth
• Company Logo on the OACC Website
• Recognition in the Conference Program
• Access to the Attendee List
• Quarter page Color Ad in the Conference Program
Bronze Partner - $800
• In-Person Exhibit Booth
• Company Logo on Our OACC Website
• Recognition in the Conference Program
• Access to the Attendee List
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!