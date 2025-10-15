Hosted by

Oklahoma Association Of Community Colleges

About this event

OACC Conference 2025 for Invoices

7777 S May Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73159, USA

Faculty and Staff Member Registration EARLY BIRD
$150

OACC member institutions—including Carl Albert State College, Connors State College, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Murray State College, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Northern Oklahoma College, Oklahoma City Community College, Redlands Community College, Rose State College, Seminole State College, Tulsa Community College, and Western Oklahoma State College.

Faculty and Staff Member Registration (Copy)
$175

OACC member institutions—including Carl Albert State College, Connors State College, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Murray State College, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Northern Oklahoma College, Oklahoma City Community College, Redlands Community College, Rose State College, Seminole State College, Tulsa Community College, and Western Oklahoma State College.

Non-Member Registration Early Bird
$175
Non-Member Registration
$200
Student Registration
$100
Awards Lunch Only
$30

The OACC Awards Luncheon Friday October 3, 2025 12:30pm-2:00pm

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!