OAG 2026 Industry Sponsorship & Workforce Partnerships

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Silver Industry Sponsorship – 2026
The Silver Industry Sponsorship provides consistent statewide visibility and professional engagement within Georgia’s optical community. Designed for organizations seeking meaningful presence and direct access to licensed opticians, this tier delivers balanced exposure and long-term industry alignment.
Visibility Benefits
• Logo placement on OAG website and sponsor materials
• Recognition at OAG continuing education meetings
• Inclusion in sponsor communications and acknowledgments
Engagement Benefits
• Opportunity to participate in OAG events
• Direct engagement with licensed opticians and emerging professionals
Workforce Access
• Priority access to the OAG Employment Exchange via designated sponsor code (valid through December 31, 2026)
Sponsorship term: January 1 – December 31, 2026.
Bronze Industry Sponsorship – 2026
The Bronze Industry Sponsorship offers entry-level visibility within Georgia’s professional optical community. Ideal for organizations seeking foundational engagement and recognition, this tier provides access to OAG’s statewide network of licensed opticians.
Visibility Benefits
• Logo placement on OAG website
• Recognition at OAG continuing education meetings
Workforce Access
• Employment Exchange access via designated sponsor code (valid through December 31, 2026)
Sponsorship term: January 1 – December 31, 2026.
Gold Industry Sponsorship – 2026
The Gold Industry Sponsorship offers expanded visibility and elevated engagement within Georgia’s professional optical community. Designed for organizations seeking stronger brand presence and deeper industry alignment, this tier provides enhanced recognition across OAG events and communications.
Enhanced Visibility
• Prominent logo placement on OAG website and sponsor materials
• Recognition at all OAG continuing education meetings
• Featured acknowledgment in sponsor communications
• Social media recognition during the sponsorship term
Engagement Benefits
• Priority opportunity to participate in OAG events
• Direct engagement with licensed opticians, business owners, and emerging professionals
Workforce Access
• Priority access to the OAG Employment Exchange via designated sponsor code (valid through December 31, 2026)
Sponsorship term: January 1 – December 31, 2026.
Platinum Industry Sponsorship – 2026
The Platinum Industry Sponsorship represents OAG’s highest level of annual industry partnership. Reserved for organizations seeking premier visibility and leadership presence within Georgia’s optical community, this tier offers comprehensive recognition and strategic engagement throughout the year.
Premier Visibility
• Priority logo placement across OAG website, event materials, and communications
• Recognition at all OAG continuing education meetings and networking events
• Featured sponsor acknowledgment in digital communications
• Dedicated social media spotlight during the sponsorship term
Leadership Engagement
• Direct engagement with licensed opticians, business owners, and industry leaders
• Opportunity for elevated recognition at select OAG events
Workforce Access
• Priority access to the OAG Employment Exchange via designated sponsor code (valid through December 31, 2026)
Sponsorship term: January 1 – December 31, 2026.
OAG Employer Partner – Workforce Engagement Tier (2026)
The Employer Partner designation is designed for optometry, ophthalmology, optical, and industry businesses committed to strengthening Georgia’s optical workforce. This tier focuses on workforce engagement rather than event-based visibility.
Workforce Benefits
• Unlimited Employment Exchange postings via designated Employer Partner access code (valid through December 31, 2026)
• “OAG Workforce Partner” recognition on job listings
• Logo placement on the Employment Exchange page
• Annual recognition at an OAG continuing education meeting
• One annual social media spotlight
The Employer Partner tier supports workforce development while aligning your organization with OAG’s mission to advance professional standards and licensure in Georgia.
Term: January 1 – December 31, 2026.
Event Date: March 29, 2026
This exhibitor opportunity provides direct, in-person access to licensed opticians and emerging professionals attending the OAG continuing education meeting in Macon, Georgia.
Exhibitors may showcase products, services, and educational resources during the selected CE event. Exhibitor participation includes onsite presence and event-day recognition.
This opportunity is event-specific and does not include year-round sponsorship visibility or access to the Employment Exchange.
Organizations seeking ongoing statewide visibility are encouraged to consider a 2026 Industry Sponsorship Tier.
This exhibitor opportunity provides direct, in-person access to licensed opticians and emerging professionals attending the OAG continuing education meeting in Savannah, Georgia.
Exhibitors may showcase products, services, and educational resources during the selected CE event. Exhibitor participation includes onsite presence and event-day recognition.
This opportunity is event-specific and does not include year-round sponsorship visibility or access to the Employment Exchange.
Organizations seeking ongoing statewide visibility are encouraged to consider a 2026 Industry Sponsorship Tier.
Date to be announced (Q2/Q3 2026)
This exhibitor opportunity provides direct, in-person access to licensed opticians and emerging professionals attending the OAG continuing education meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.
Exhibitors may showcase products, services, and educational resources during the selected CE event. Exhibitor participation includes onsite presence and event-day recognition.
This opportunity is event-specific and does not include year-round sponsorship visibility or access to the Employment Exchange.
Organizations seeking ongoing statewide visibility are encouraged to consider a 2026 Industry Sponsorship Tier.
Date to be announced (Q2/Q3 2026)
This exhibitor opportunity provides direct, in-person access to licensed opticians and emerging professionals attending the OAG continuing education meeting in Dalton, Georgia.
Exhibitors may showcase products, services, and educational resources during the selected CE event. Exhibitor participation includes onsite presence and event-day recognition.
This opportunity is event-specific and does not include year-round sponsorship visibility or access to the Employment Exchange.
Organizations seeking ongoing statewide visibility are encouraged to consider a 2026 Industry Sponsorship Tier.
Date to be announced (Q2/Q3 2026)
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