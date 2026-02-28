OAG 2026 Industry Sponsorship & Workforce Partnerships

Silver Industry Sponsorship – 2026

The Silver Industry Sponsorship provides consistent statewide visibility and professional engagement within Georgia’s optical community. Designed for organizations seeking meaningful presence and direct access to licensed opticians, this tier delivers balanced exposure and long-term industry alignment.

Visibility Benefits

• Logo placement on OAG website and sponsor materials

• Recognition at OAG continuing education meetings

• Inclusion in sponsor communications and acknowledgments

Engagement Benefits

• Opportunity to participate in OAG events

• Direct engagement with licensed opticians and emerging professionals

Workforce Access

• Priority access to the OAG Employment Exchange via designated sponsor code (valid through December 31, 2026)

Sponsorship term: January 1 – December 31, 2026.