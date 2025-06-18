Oak & Smoke

A symbolic entry into the movement.
Includes:
- Single Admission to Bourbon & Cigar Night beginning at 7:00 pm
- Commemorative Sentinel Hat
For those who wear their convictions with pride.
Includes:
- Single Admission to Bourbon & Cigar Night beginning at 7:00 pm
- Sentinel Polo Shirt
- Commemorative Sentinel Hat
An investment in freedom with fire and flair.
Includes:
- Single Admission to Bourbon & Cigar Night beginning at 7:00 pm
- Sentinel Polo Shirt & Hat
- Custom Sentinel-Branded Lighter
Because leadership starts close to home.
Includes:
- Admission for up to 4 guests beginning at 6:30 pm
- VIP Seating Area and participation in "The Ember's Oath" ceremony at 6:45 pm.
- Sentinel Polo Shirts (for each guest)
- Custom Sentinel Lighters (for each guest)
- Sentinel-Branded Bourbon Glasses (for each guest)
A bold stand for justice in our own backyard.
Includes:
- VIP Early Access for 4 guests with exclusive time alongside Sentinel team beginning at 6:00 pm
- “Brotherhood Blade” Knife for Primary Donor
- Range Day for 4 – Scheduled at your convenience, focused on pistol and/or rifle, training provided by individuals within the Sentinel Foundation team
- VIP Seating Area and participation in "The Ember's Oath" ceremony at 6:45 pm.
- Sentinel Polo Shirts (for each guest)
- Sentinel Lighters (for each guest)
- Sentinel Bourbon Glasses (for each guest)
$
