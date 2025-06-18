Oak & Smoke

A bold stand for justice in our own backyard.



Includes:

- VIP Early Access for 4 guests with exclusive time alongside Sentinel team beginning at 6:00 pm

- “Brotherhood Blade” Knife for Primary Donor

- Range Day for 4 – Scheduled at your convenience, focused on pistol and/or rifle, training provided by individuals within the Sentinel Foundation team

- VIP Seating Area and participation in "The Ember's Oath" ceremony at 6:45 pm.

- Sentinel Polo Shirts (for each guest)

- Sentinel Lighters (for each guest)

- Sentinel Bourbon Glasses (for each guest)