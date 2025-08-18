Hosted by

Oak Creek Community Center Silent Auction

8580 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek, WI 53154, USA

All in One Family Fun Package item
All in One Family Fun Package
$55

Starting bid

-one year family membership for Schlitz Audubon Nature Center-new members only must be redeemed by 11-1-26


-$50 Milwaukee Yard gift certificate expires 9-1-26


-4 Culvers value basket vouchers no expiration


-4 Tropical Smoothie vouchers for 24 oz smoothie expires 12-31-25


Value: $210

Sip & Savor item
Sip & Savor
$50

Starting bid

2 bottles of Josh Cellars wine


2 $50 gift certificates to The Steakout expires 9-1-26


Must be 21 years of age to claim


Value: $130

Family Fun Night! item
Family Fun Night!
$55

Starting bid

-2 Adventure Rock passes


-Carnival of Lights carload pass up to 8 people (Sun-Thur 11-23-25 to 12-7-25 or 12-26-25 to 12-31-25)


-4 Jersey Mikes sub vouchers for free regular subs expires 12-31-25


-4 Tropical Smoothie vouchers for 24 oz smoothies expires 12-31-25


Value: $200

Ultimate Family Package item
Ultimate Family Package
$50

Starting bid

-4 passes for Racine Zoo expires 11-1-26


-2 Ultimate Ninja passes expires 9-27-26


-$30 Georgie Porgies gift certificates expires 12-31-25


-4 Jersey Mikes sub vouchers for free regular subs expires 12-31-25


-4 McDonalds vouchers for value meals expires 12-31-25


Value: $ 170



Stay & Play all Day at Camp Bow Wow item
Stay & Play all Day at Camp Bow Wow
$50

Starting bid

-$50 certificate for any service and 2 free days of day camp


Value: $100

City Life Package item
City Life Package
$50

Starting bid

Cityscape artwork

$100 Capitol Grill giftcard

Cousins Subs Package item
Cousins Subs Package
$50

Starting bid

Cousins Subs swag along with $50 giftcard, vouchers for 4 free subs and 12 piece party box expires 3-31-26


Value: $150

Milwaukee Ballet item
Milwaukee Ballet
$55

Starting bid

2 tickets to 25/26 Milwaukee Ballet season excluding The Nutcracker


Value: $240

Experience Milwaukee Package item
Experience Milwaukee Package
$55

Starting bid

-$100 certificate for Milwaukee Food & City Tours (no expiration)


-Certificate for 20 soft pretzels and mustard from Milwaukee Pretzel Co (no expiration)


-Certificate for 4 pint pack of ice cream from Purple Door Ice Cream (Walkers Point location) expires 1-15-26


Value: $205

Out and About in OC item
Out and About in OC
$25

Starting bid

-Chick Fil A basket w/ $20 giftcard and swag


-2 Tropical Smoothie vouchers for 24 oz smoothies expires 12-31-25


-2 Jersey Mikes vouchers for free regular subs expires 12-31-25


Value: $65

Mess Be Gone! item
Mess Be Gone!
$20

Starting bid

SC Johnson product bag


Value: $60

Grime Doesn’t Pay! item
Grime Doesn’t Pay!
$20

Starting bid

SC Johnson product bag

Vacay Vibes at Home item
Vacay Vibes at Home
$70

Starting bid

-Oak Creek Homewood Suites one night stay in studio king suite-black out dates apply expires 12-30-26


-Texas Roadhouse Basket


-$25 Chocolate Factory giftcard


Value: $225

Illume Package item
Illume Package
$90

Starting bid

-certificate for Illume dermaplane and chemical peel expires 1-31-26


-Youthfull Lip Replenisher


-Zo Skin Health Gentle Cleanser


-Illume age defying eye cream


Value: $300

Road Trip Ready! item
Road Trip Ready!
$35

Starting bid

$50 Kwik Trip giftcard

4 Culvers value basket vouchers-no expiration


Value: $90

Jackpot & Jewels! item
Jackpot & Jewels!
$80

Starting bid

$50 Potawatomi Hotel & Casino giftcard

$200 Robert Haack Diamonds gift certificate-

expires 12-30-26


Value: $250

Game On! item
Game On!
$35

Starting bid

4 Milwaukee Milkmen mosh dugout tickets for 2026 season along with 2 hats


4 Milwaukee Admirals tickets for 25/26 season


Value: $100



Par & Pour item
Par & Pour
$100

Starting bid

Morningstar Golfers Club certificate for foursome of golf Mon-Thur expires 11-9-26


Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey, coffee and two cups


Must be 21 years of age to claim


Value: $325

Perk Up Package! item
Perk Up Package!
$100

Starting bid

Roots Salon certificate for highlight, cut, and conditioning treatment expires May 2026


Ember Rose Gold temperature controlled mug 2


Value: $360

Picture Perfect! item
Picture Perfect!
$55

Starting bid

Photography session with Dee VonDrasek Photography expires 12-1-26


Value: $175

Bundle of Joy item
Bundle of Joy
$95

Starting bid

Owlet Dream Sock baby monitor, fuzzy size small baby one piece and KeaBabies bandana bibs


Value: $320

Relax & Rejuvenate item
Relax & Rejuvenate
$35

Starting bid

One week pass for YogaSix & Swag


Starbucks coffee & cup


Value: $100

Ultimate Wine Experience item
Ultimate Wine Experience
$30

Starting bid

Coopers Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for 4


Bottle of Coopers Hawk Sparkling Moscato


Must be 21 years of age to claim


Value: $80

Welcome Little One! item
Welcome Little One! item
Welcome Little One!
$100

Starting bid

Owlet Dream Sock baby monitor and Happy Nappers Sleep Sack


Value: $350

Green Bay Packers Package item
Green Bay Packers Package
$50

Starting bid

Green Bay Packer football with facsimile autographs of 2024 team


Custom Green Bay Packer hat by Burlap & Barnwood


Green Bay Packer winter hat


Value: $170

Imagination Station Package item
Imagination Station Package
$60

Starting bid

Betty Brinn Family Membership for 4-must be redeemed by 11-1-26


2 packs of glow in the dark stars, bubbles, Lego drawer and Marble track


Value: $200

Woodland Golf Package item
Woodland Golf Package
$35

Starting bid

2 Woodland Golf certificates each for 2 rounds of 9 and a cart, golf balls, golf tees and bag


Value: $120

Limitless Travel Package #1 item
Limitless Travel Package #1
$65

Starting bid

Limitless Travel $250 gift certificate for vacation package booked with Limitless Travel . Vacation package must have minimum value of $1500 prior to gift certificate being applied. Expires 12-31-26


Travel swag


Value: $300

Brewery Package item
Brewery Package item
Brewery Package
$35

Starting bid

6 pack of Lakefront Brewery’s Riverwest Stein amber lager, vouchers for 2 free appetizers, coasters and 2 pint glasses


Sprecher Brewery Growler w/ free fill & 2 tour cards


Value: $110


Must be 21 years of age to claim

Home Runs & Happy Hour item
Home Runs & Happy Hour
$50

Starting bid

$25 Fox’s Pub & Grill gift certificate

—Voucher for 2 tickets to Milwaukee Brewers 2026 game Mon-Thur

-Bottle of Jim Beam Apple

-2 Fox’s Pub t-shirts (xs and xl)


Must be 21 years of age to claim


Value: $155

Limitless Travel Package #2 item
Limitless Travel Package #2 item
Limitless Travel Package #2
$65

Starting bid

Limitless Travel $250 gift certificate for vacation package booked with Limitless Travel . Vacation package must have minimum value of $1500 prior to gift certificate being applied. Expires 12-31-26


Pet backpack filled with pet swag!


Value: $300

Making of Milwaukee item
Making of Milwaukee item
Making of Milwaukee
$20

Starting bid

Making of Milwaukee dvd


Milwaukee City of Neighborhoods book


Rocky Rococo large pizza voucher-expires 12-31-26


Value: $75

Lake Geneva Fun! item
Lake Geneva Fun! item
Lake Geneva Fun!
$60

Starting bid

Two tickets for a one hour best of the lake cruise. No expiration.


One pass for 1 Full Lake Geneva Zipline Tour
● Please note: The recipient will be responsible for covering any taxes and tour reservation costs above the ticket price. Expires 12-31-26


Value: $205

