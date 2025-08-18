Oak Creek Community Center Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
8580 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek, WI 53154, USA
Starting bid
-one year family membership for Schlitz Audubon Nature Center-new members only must be redeemed by 11-1-26
-$50 Milwaukee Yard gift certificate expires 9-1-26
-4 Culvers value basket vouchers no expiration
-4 Tropical Smoothie vouchers for 24 oz smoothie expires 12-31-25
Value: $210
Starting bid
2 bottles of Josh Cellars wine
2 $50 gift certificates to The Steakout expires 9-1-26
Must be 21 years of age to claim
Value: $130
Starting bid
-2 Adventure Rock passes
-Carnival of Lights carload pass up to 8 people (Sun-Thur 11-23-25 to 12-7-25 or 12-26-25 to 12-31-25)
-4 Jersey Mikes sub vouchers for free regular subs expires 12-31-25
-4 Tropical Smoothie vouchers for 24 oz smoothies expires 12-31-25
Value: $200
Starting bid
-4 passes for Racine Zoo expires 11-1-26
-2 Ultimate Ninja passes expires 9-27-26
-$30 Georgie Porgies gift certificates expires 12-31-25
-4 Jersey Mikes sub vouchers for free regular subs expires 12-31-25
-4 McDonalds vouchers for value meals expires 12-31-25
Value: $ 170
Starting bid
-$50 certificate for any service and 2 free days of day camp
Value: $100
Starting bid
Cityscape artwork
$100 Capitol Grill giftcard
Starting bid
Cousins Subs swag along with $50 giftcard, vouchers for 4 free subs and 12 piece party box expires 3-31-26
Value: $150
Starting bid
2 tickets to 25/26 Milwaukee Ballet season excluding The Nutcracker
Value: $240
Starting bid
-$100 certificate for Milwaukee Food & City Tours (no expiration)
-Certificate for 20 soft pretzels and mustard from Milwaukee Pretzel Co (no expiration)
-Certificate for 4 pint pack of ice cream from Purple Door Ice Cream (Walkers Point location) expires 1-15-26
Value: $205
Starting bid
-Chick Fil A basket w/ $20 giftcard and swag
-2 Tropical Smoothie vouchers for 24 oz smoothies expires 12-31-25
-2 Jersey Mikes vouchers for free regular subs expires 12-31-25
Value: $65
Starting bid
SC Johnson product bag
Value: $60
Starting bid
SC Johnson product bag
Starting bid
-Oak Creek Homewood Suites one night stay in studio king suite-black out dates apply expires 12-30-26
-Texas Roadhouse Basket
-$25 Chocolate Factory giftcard
Value: $225
Starting bid
-certificate for Illume dermaplane and chemical peel expires 1-31-26
-Youthfull Lip Replenisher
-Zo Skin Health Gentle Cleanser
-Illume age defying eye cream
Value: $300
Starting bid
$50 Kwik Trip giftcard
4 Culvers value basket vouchers-no expiration
Value: $90
Starting bid
$50 Potawatomi Hotel & Casino giftcard
$200 Robert Haack Diamonds gift certificate-
expires 12-30-26
Value: $250
Starting bid
4 Milwaukee Milkmen mosh dugout tickets for 2026 season along with 2 hats
4 Milwaukee Admirals tickets for 25/26 season
Value: $100
Starting bid
Morningstar Golfers Club certificate for foursome of golf Mon-Thur expires 11-9-26
Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey, coffee and two cups
Must be 21 years of age to claim
Value: $325
Starting bid
Roots Salon certificate for highlight, cut, and conditioning treatment expires May 2026
Ember Rose Gold temperature controlled mug 2
Value: $360
Starting bid
Photography session with Dee VonDrasek Photography expires 12-1-26
Value: $175
Starting bid
Owlet Dream Sock baby monitor, fuzzy size small baby one piece and KeaBabies bandana bibs
Value: $320
Starting bid
One week pass for YogaSix & Swag
Starbucks coffee & cup
Value: $100
Starting bid
Coopers Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for 4
Bottle of Coopers Hawk Sparkling Moscato
Must be 21 years of age to claim
Value: $80
Starting bid
Owlet Dream Sock baby monitor and Happy Nappers Sleep Sack
Value: $350
Starting bid
Green Bay Packer football with facsimile autographs of 2024 team
Custom Green Bay Packer hat by Burlap & Barnwood
Green Bay Packer winter hat
Value: $170
Starting bid
Betty Brinn Family Membership for 4-must be redeemed by 11-1-26
2 packs of glow in the dark stars, bubbles, Lego drawer and Marble track
Value: $200
Starting bid
2 Woodland Golf certificates each for 2 rounds of 9 and a cart, golf balls, golf tees and bag
Value: $120
Starting bid
Limitless Travel $250 gift certificate for vacation package booked with Limitless Travel . Vacation package must have minimum value of $1500 prior to gift certificate being applied. Expires 12-31-26
Travel swag
Value: $300
Starting bid
6 pack of Lakefront Brewery’s Riverwest Stein amber lager, vouchers for 2 free appetizers, coasters and 2 pint glasses
Sprecher Brewery Growler w/ free fill & 2 tour cards
Value: $110
Must be 21 years of age to claim
Starting bid
$25 Fox’s Pub & Grill gift certificate
—Voucher for 2 tickets to Milwaukee Brewers 2026 game Mon-Thur
-Bottle of Jim Beam Apple
-2 Fox’s Pub t-shirts (xs and xl)
Must be 21 years of age to claim
Value: $155
Starting bid
Limitless Travel $250 gift certificate for vacation package booked with Limitless Travel . Vacation package must have minimum value of $1500 prior to gift certificate being applied. Expires 12-31-26
Pet backpack filled with pet swag!
Value: $300
Starting bid
Making of Milwaukee dvd
Milwaukee City of Neighborhoods book
Rocky Rococo large pizza voucher-expires 12-31-26
Value: $75
Starting bid
Two tickets for a one hour best of the lake cruise. No expiration.
One pass for 1 Full Lake Geneva Zipline Tour
● Please note: The recipient will be responsible for covering any taxes and tour reservation costs above the ticket price. Expires 12-31-26
Value: $205
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!