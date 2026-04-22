Hosted by

Oak Creek Community Center

About this event

Sales closed

Oak Creek Community Center's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

8580 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek, WI 53154, USA

Dinner and Decor Package item
Dinner and Decor Package
$55

Starting bid

Two mb Squared Photography 12.5" prints Morning Light in the Basilica of St. Josaphat and Gardenia along with $50 giftcard to The Local bar and grill in Muskego. Value $130

Texas Roadhouse Basket item
Texas Roadhouse Basket
$30

Starting bid

Texas Roadhouse Oak Creek gift basket containing dinner for two gift certificate along with two free appetizer vouchers, peanuts, seasoning and sauces etc. Expires 6/25/26 Value $60

Margarita Basket item
Margarita Basket
$50

Starting bid

Margarita basket containing $50 BelAir Cantina gift card along with a bottle of Cazadoras tequila, margarita mix, margarita salt and two margarita glasses. Winner must be at least 21 years of age. Value $100

Martini Basket item
Martini Basket
$25

Starting bid

Martini basket filled with everything you need to make a dirty martini! Basket contains Tito's vodka, martini mix, jar of olives, drink picks, two glasses and cocktail shaker. Winner must be at least 21 years of age. Value $50

Sherwin Williams Paint a Room Bucket item
Sherwin Williams Paint a Room Bucket
$80

Starting bid

Sherwin Williams Paint a Room Bucket contains 2 gallons of paint, premium 6 piece paint kit, plastic drop cloths and 3M blue tape. Value $200

Stage and Stay Experience item
Stage and Stay Experience
$175

Starting bid

Our Stage and Stay Experience includes two tickets for a 2026/2027 season production with Milwaukee Rep Theater Checota Powerhouse or Herro-Franke Studio production which expires 5/31/27 along with a one night stay at Hotel Metro in Milwaukee-no expiration. Value $425

Southside Sippers Basket item
Southside Sippers Basket
$25

Starting bid

Southside Sippers basket which contains fixings for 2 dirty sodas, tumbler, straws, can koozie and 2 vouchers for Culvers value baskets-no expiration. Value $50

Dinner & Dazzle Package item
Dinner & Dazzle Package
$40

Starting bid

Our Dinner & Dazzle package contains a necklace and matching earrings along with a $50 gift certificate to That's Amore in Hales Corners-expires 9/25/26. Value $75

Tequila and Tacos Night Out item
Tequila and Tacos Night Out
$50

Starting bid

Our Tequila and Tacos Night Out package includes a bottle of Patron Silver along with a $50 gift card for BelAir Cantina. Winner must be at least 21 years of age. Value $110

Tracker Power Recliner item
Tracker Power Recliner
$520

Starting bid

You're going to love my Tracker power recliner, a contemporary marvel that brings next-level comfort right to your living room. Made from 100% leather everywhere your body touches, it's also got Bob-O-Pedic® Memory Foam cushions that support you as you relax, while the power recline, headrest, and lumbar support let you customize your comfort with a button. Plus, you get handy storage to keep your essentials close by. It's the perfect spot to unwind after a long day! Value: $1,300

S’mores Fire Pit Set item
S’mores Fire Pit Set item
S’mores Fire Pit Set
$40

Starting bid

Folding fire pit is perfect for small yards and patios where space is a premium. Just fold the legs and stow in the garage or closet in the included vinyl carry bag. Includes everything you need for s’mores etc! Value $90

Birthday Basket! item
Birthday Basket!
$15

Starting bid

Everything you need for a birthday party! Includes banner, plates, napkins, cups, plastic utensils, birthday candles, two vouchers for Culvers ice cream (no expiration) and Zuru balloons. Value $35

Grilling Gift item
Grilling Gift
$70

Starting bid

$100 Sams Club gift card along with grilling utensils, charcoal, lighter, can koozies and spice blends! Value $140

Lionel Penn Flyer Freight Train item
Lionel Penn Flyer Freight Train item
Lionel Penn Flyer Freight Train
$60

Starting bid

Factory sealed Lionel Penn Flyer Freight Train ready to run o-gauge electric train set. Value $115

Miller Lite illuminated beer sign item
Miller Lite illuminated beer sign
$35

Starting bid

Miller Lite illuminated beer sign approx 24" H, 17" W and 4"D. Value $75

Budweiser Clydesdale Showcase Clock item
Budweiser Clydesdale Showcase Clock
$35

Starting bid

Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Clydesdale Showcase clock approx 17.5”H x 17.5”W x 5"D. Clock does illuminate. Value $75

Pilsner Urquell Thin Line Light Box item
Pilsner Urquell Thin Line Light Box
$35

Starting bid

Pilsner Urquell Thin Line Light Box illuminated beer sign Approx 21”H x 19.5”W x 1.5”D. Value $75

Coors Train Beer Sign item
Coors Train Beer Sign
$35

Starting bid

Coors Light train illuminated beer sign. Approx 24”H x 13”W x 1”D. Value $75

Modelo Neon Beer Sign item
Modelo Neon Beer Sign item
Modelo Neon Beer Sign
$35

Starting bid

Modelo neon beer sign. Approx 29”H x 12”W x 1”D. Value $75

White Claw Sign item
White Claw Sign
$75

Starting bid

Whiteclaw Logo illuminated sign. Approx 36"H x 36"W x 1"D. Value $150

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