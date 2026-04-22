Oak Creek Community Center's Silent Auction

You're going to love my Tracker power recliner, a contemporary marvel that brings next-level comfort right to your living room. Made from 100% leather everywhere your body touches, it's also got Bob-O-Pedic® Memory Foam cushions that support you as you relax, while the power recline, headrest, and lumbar support let you customize your comfort with a button. Plus, you get handy storage to keep your essentials close by. It's the perfect spot to unwind after a long day! Value: $1,300