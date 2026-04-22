Oak Creek Community Center's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Two mb Squared Photography 12.5" prints Morning Light in the Basilica of St. Josaphat and Gardenia along with $50 giftcard to The Local bar and grill in Muskego. Value $130
Starting bid
Texas Roadhouse Oak Creek gift basket containing dinner for two gift certificate along with two free appetizer vouchers, peanuts, seasoning and sauces etc. Expires 6/25/26 Value $60
Starting bid
Margarita basket containing $50 BelAir Cantina gift card along with a bottle of Cazadoras tequila, margarita mix, margarita salt and two margarita glasses. Winner must be at least 21 years of age. Value $100
Starting bid
Martini basket filled with everything you need to make a dirty martini! Basket contains Tito's vodka, martini mix, jar of olives, drink picks, two glasses and cocktail shaker. Winner must be at least 21 years of age. Value $50
Starting bid
Sherwin Williams Paint a Room Bucket contains 2 gallons of paint, premium 6 piece paint kit, plastic drop cloths and 3M blue tape. Value $200
Starting bid
Our Stage and Stay Experience includes two tickets for a 2026/2027 season production with Milwaukee Rep Theater Checota Powerhouse or Herro-Franke Studio production which expires 5/31/27 along with a one night stay at Hotel Metro in Milwaukee-no expiration. Value $425
Starting bid
Southside Sippers basket which contains fixings for 2 dirty sodas, tumbler, straws, can koozie and 2 vouchers for Culvers value baskets-no expiration. Value $50
Starting bid
Our Dinner & Dazzle package contains a necklace and matching earrings along with a $50 gift certificate to That's Amore in Hales Corners-expires 9/25/26. Value $75
Starting bid
Our Tequila and Tacos Night Out package includes a bottle of Patron Silver along with a $50 gift card for BelAir Cantina. Winner must be at least 21 years of age. Value $110
Starting bid
You're going to love my Tracker power recliner, a contemporary marvel that brings next-level comfort right to your living room. Made from 100% leather everywhere your body touches, it's also got Bob-O-Pedic® Memory Foam cushions that support you as you relax, while the power recline, headrest, and lumbar support let you customize your comfort with a button. Plus, you get handy storage to keep your essentials close by. It's the perfect spot to unwind after a long day! Value: $1,300
Starting bid
Folding fire pit is perfect for small yards and patios where space is a premium. Just fold the legs and stow in the garage or closet in the included vinyl carry bag. Includes everything you need for s’mores etc! Value $90
Starting bid
Everything you need for a birthday party! Includes banner, plates, napkins, cups, plastic utensils, birthday candles, two vouchers for Culvers ice cream (no expiration) and Zuru balloons. Value $35
Starting bid
$100 Sams Club gift card along with grilling utensils, charcoal, lighter, can koozies and spice blends! Value $140
Starting bid
Factory sealed Lionel Penn Flyer Freight Train ready to run o-gauge electric train set. Value $115
Starting bid
Miller Lite illuminated beer sign approx 24" H, 17" W and 4"D. Value $75
Starting bid
Anheuser-Busch Budweiser Clydesdale Showcase clock approx 17.5”H x 17.5”W x 5"D. Clock does illuminate. Value $75
Starting bid
Pilsner Urquell Thin Line Light Box illuminated beer sign Approx 21”H x 19.5”W x 1.5”D. Value $75
Starting bid
Coors Light train illuminated beer sign. Approx 24”H x 13”W x 1”D. Value $75
Starting bid
Modelo neon beer sign. Approx 29”H x 12”W x 1”D. Value $75
Starting bid
Whiteclaw Logo illuminated sign. Approx 36"H x 36"W x 1"D. Value $150
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