Online Auction

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Mrs. Bratten will provide brownies for your student and two friends during their lunch. Students will join Mrs. Bratten at the table in the lobby to enjoy their sweet treat during their lunch time.
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Have a Chick Fil A lunch with Mrs. Frazee for your student and 2 friends.
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Your student and a friend can do their nails with Ms. Tilden and Ms. Smith.
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Your student gets to do the morning announcements.
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The school sign in the front will say Happy Birthday to your student.
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The school sign in the front will say Happy Birthday to your student.
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The school sign in the front will say Happy Birthday to your student.
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One 9-hole round of disc golf at Orange Township Hall with Mr. Jacobsen and Mr. Campbell. Choose a day after school (4pm) that works for everyone's schedule. Round will include all discs needed to play and a short disc throwing tutorial. Recommended for 4th and 5th graders, but open to anyone.
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The winner and 2 friends will make and eat ice cream floats with Ms. Foster over lunch. Students will have input on what we will use to make the floats.
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Start the school day off sweet! The winning student and two friends will enjoy fresh Duck Donuts with Mrs. Glass before school on a mutually agreed-upon date. A fun and memorable treat they’ll be talking about all year!
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Enjoy an ice cream treat for your student and 2 friends with the Intervention team!
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Your student and 2 friends can enjoy a sweet treat with Mrs. Sabo.
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Your student and 2 friends can enjoy loving on foster puppies with Mrs. Clark! (Be careful or you might just adopt one!)
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Your student and 2 friends can make slime with Mrs. Siefker.
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Your student and one friend can have Starbucks with Mrs. Whisner and Mrs. Abbruzzese before school.
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Your student and 2 friends can play Games with Mrs. Gray.
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Join Mrs. Sandoval for an immersive morning of learning Spanish greetings, culture and language at the school library. This small group experience, tailored for 2nd grade students, introduces the world of "Hispanic culture through the art of Spanish greetings. Up to five students will learn in 30 minutes how to connect with others while exploring cultural traditions in a fun and interactive setting.
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Raising Canes coupons and swag, $30 Roosters gift cards, $20 Whit's gift card and swag, $50 Rush Bowls gift card, and six Chick Fil A coupons.
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2 Passes for Zip Zone, one month of Goldfish swim lessons and swag, Four Columbus Clippers tickets and a t-shirt.
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Autographed photo of CBJ player, Adam Fantilli.
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A week of Sandlot Camp for your child.
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