Hosted by

Oak Creek Elementary PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Online Auction

Pick-up location

1256 Westwood Dr, Lewis Center, OH 43035, USA

Brownies with Bratten item
Brownies with Bratten
$10

Starting bid

Mrs. Bratten will provide brownies for your student and two friends during their lunch. Students will join Mrs. Bratten at the table in the lobby to enjoy their sweet treat during their lunch time.

Chick Fil A Lunch with Mrs. Frazee item
Chick Fil A Lunch with Mrs. Frazee
$10

Starting bid

Have a Chick Fil A lunch with Mrs. Frazee for your student and 2 friends.

Nails with Smith and Tilden item
Nails with Smith and Tilden
$10

Starting bid

Your student and a friend can do their nails with Ms. Tilden and Ms. Smith.

Guest co-host the morning announcements item
Guest co-host the morning announcements
$10

Starting bid

Your student gets to do the morning announcements.

March Birthday shoutout on the school sign item
March Birthday shoutout on the school sign
$10

Starting bid

The school sign in the front will say Happy Birthday to your student.

April Birthday shoutout on the school sign item
April Birthday shoutout on the school sign
$10

Starting bid

The school sign in the front will say Happy Birthday to your student.

May Birthday shoutout on the school sign item
May Birthday shoutout on the school sign
$10

Starting bid

The school sign in the front will say Happy Birthday to your student.

Disc Golf with Jacobsen and Campbell item
Disc Golf with Jacobsen and Campbell
$10

Starting bid

One 9-hole round of disc golf at Orange Township Hall with Mr. Jacobsen and Mr. Campbell.  Choose a day after school (4pm) that works for everyone's schedule.  Round will include all discs needed to play and a short disc throwing tutorial.  Recommended for 4th and 5th graders, but open to anyone.  


Foster's Famous Floats item
Foster's Famous Floats
$10

Starting bid

The winner and 2 friends will make and eat ice cream floats with Ms. Foster over lunch. Students will have input on what we will use to make the floats. 

Donuts with Mrs. Glass item
Donuts with Mrs. Glass
$10

Starting bid

Start the school day off sweet! The winning student and two friends will enjoy fresh Duck Donuts with Mrs. Glass before school on a mutually agreed-upon date. A fun and memorable treat they’ll be talking about all year!

Ice Cream with Intervention item
Ice Cream with Intervention
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy an ice cream treat for your student and 2 friends with the Intervention team!

Sweets with Sabo item
Sweets with Sabo
$10

Starting bid

Your student and 2 friends can enjoy a sweet treat with Mrs. Sabo.

Play with Puppies item
Play with Puppies
$10

Starting bid

Your student and 2 friends can enjoy loving on foster puppies with Mrs. Clark! (Be careful or you might just adopt one!)

Siefker's Slime-Makin' Station item
Siefker's Slime-Makin' Station
$10

Starting bid

Your student and 2 friends can make slime with Mrs. Siefker.

Coffee with Kinder item
Coffee with Kinder
$10

Starting bid

Your student and one friend can have Starbucks with Mrs. Whisner and Mrs. Abbruzzese before school.

Games with Gray item
Games with Gray
$10

Starting bid

Your student and 2 friends can play Games with Mrs. Gray.

Spanish Greetings and more with Mrs. Sandoval item
Spanish Greetings and more with Mrs. Sandoval
$10

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Sandoval for an immersive morning of learning Spanish greetings, culture and language at the school library. This small group experience, tailored for 2nd grade students, introduces the world of "Hispanic culture through the art of Spanish greetings. Up to five students will learn in 30 minutes how to connect with others while exploring cultural traditions in a fun and interactive setting. 


Local Restaurants Gift Basket item
Local Restaurants Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Raising Canes coupons and swag, $30 Roosters gift cards, $20 Whit's gift card and swag, $50 Rush Bowls gift card, and six Chick Fil A coupons.

Local Activities Gift Basket item
Local Activities Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

2 Passes for Zip Zone, one month of Goldfish swim lessons and swag, Four Columbus Clippers tickets and a t-shirt.

Autographed Columbus Blue Jackets Photo item
Autographed Columbus Blue Jackets Photo
$10

Starting bid

Autographed photo of CBJ player, Adam Fantilli.

One week of Sandlot Camp item
One week of Sandlot Camp
$10

Starting bid

A week of Sandlot Camp for your child.

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