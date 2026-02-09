Hosted by

Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

About this event

Oak Grove Family Night Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4445 W Ferguson Ave, Visalia, CA 93291, USA

4 Front Row Reserved Seats to the TK/K End-of-Year Show
$25

Starting bid

June 3rd. 4 seats will be reserved for you in the front row! No need to get there early to save seats- just show up and walk right to your reserved seats! All dates subject to change.

4 Front Row Reserved Seats to the 8th Grade Promotion
$25

Starting bid

June 5th. 4 seats will be reserved for you in the front row! No need to get there early to save seats- just show up and walk right to your reserved seats! All dates subject to change.

4 Front Row Reserved Seats to the Open House/Spring Show
$25

Starting bid

May 26th. 4 seats will be reserved for you in the front row! No need to get there early to save seats- just show up and walk right to your reserved seats! All dates subject to change.

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