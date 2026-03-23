Oak Hill Academy Spring Silent Auction 2026

Own a true piece of basketball history. This official Oak Hill Academy game jersey, signed by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, represents the foundation of greatness built within one of the most iconic programs in the world.

From Oak Hill dominance to a Hall of Fame worthy professional career, Carmelo’s legacy is woven into the fabric of the game and this jersey captures that story.

🏀 Authentic Oak Hill game jersey

✍️ Hand-signed by Carmelo Anthony

🔥 A rare and meaningful collector’s item

Perfect for serious collectors, basketball enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates the legacy of excellence. Generously donated by Carmelo Anthony and OHA Athletics Staff