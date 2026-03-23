Oak Hill Academy Spring Silent Auction 2026

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Own a true piece of basketball history. This official Oak Hill Academy game jersey, signed by NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, represents the foundation of greatness built within one of the most iconic programs in the world.
From Oak Hill dominance to a Hall of Fame worthy professional career, Carmelo’s legacy is woven into the fabric of the game and this jersey captures that story.
🏀 Authentic Oak Hill game jersey
✍️ Hand-signed by Carmelo Anthony
🔥 A rare and meaningful collector’s item
Perfect for serious collectors, basketball enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates the legacy of excellence. Generously donated by Carmelo Anthony and OHA Athletics Staff
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Be part of the journey before the world catches on. This official Oak Hill jersey, signed by the 2025–2026 Gold Team, represents the future of elite basketball.
These are the names you’ll be hearing in the years to come making this a powerful keepsake tied to the next wave of talent.
🏀 Official team jersey
✍️ Signed by the entire 2025–26 Gold Team
⭐ A snapshot of rising stars
A meaningful piece for families, fans, and supporters of Oak Hill’s continued legacy. Generously donated by OHA Athletics Staff
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Celebrate the season with a classic keepsake. This Oak Hill basketball features signatures from the entire 2025–2026 Gold Team capturing a moment in time for a group on the rise.
🏀 Full team signatures
✨ Display-worthy memorabilia
🎁 Perfect for collectors or gifts
A timeless way to stay connected to the program.
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Game Day at Lane Stadium – Hokies vs ODU Monarchs football
Step into one of college football’s most electric environments as the Virginia Tech Hokies football take the field in Blacksburg.
With premium lower-level seating on the 40-yard line, you’ll be perfectly positioned to take in every play, every hit, and every unforgettable moment.
🏟 2 premium tickets (lower section, 40-yard line)
🗓 Saturday, September 5
🕒 Kickoff TBD
Bonus: Opportunity to purchase two additional tickets, with proceeds benefiting Oak Hill Academy.
This is more than a game, it’s a full Hokie game day experience. Old Dominion at Virginia Tech. Great seats on 40-yard line. Lower section. Time to be announced. There may be an opportunity to purchase two (2) additional tickets with proceeds going to OHA. This experience was generously donated by Mr. Carl Rosberg
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Escape to paradise with a luxurious 4-night stay at Villa Nathalie, a beautiful private retreat nestled in the breathtaking surroundings of St. Thomas. Whether you're seeking relaxation, ocean views, or a peaceful getaway, this experience offers the perfect blend of comfort and island charm.
Wake up to warm breezes, unwind in a serene setting, and enjoy all that the U.S. Virgin Islands have to offer from stunning beaches to unforgettable sunsets.
🌴 4-night stay for up to 4 guests
🏡 Private villa accommodations
🌊 Idyllic Caribbean setting
💲 Valued at $1,596
This special offering is made in honor of Grace King, Class of 2024, and her father, Skip King, whose legacy and spirit continue to be part of the Oak Hill community.
More than a getaway, this is an opportunity to relax, reflect, and create meaningful memories in a truly beautiful place.
Generously donated in honor of the King family.
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Experience the excitement of NFL football live as the Carolina Panthers take the field for an unforgettable game day.
From the roar of the crowd to the intensity of every play, this is your chance to be part of the action and witness the energy of professional football up close.
🏈 Tickets to a Carolina Panthers home game
📍 Hosted at Bank of America Stadium
🔥 Electric game day atmosphere
🎉 Perfect for fans, families, or a memorable outing
Whether you're a lifelong fan or just love the thrill of live sports, this experience delivers big moments, great energy, and lasting memories.
Get ready for kickoff! It doesn’t get better than this. Generously donated by Robert Bajorek
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Give the gift of rest, relaxation, and a moment to recharge. This thoughtfully curated self-care basket is designed to help your student (or you!) unwind, reset, and take a well-deserved break from the demands of daily life.
Whether it’s during a busy week, exam season, or simply a quiet night in, this basket creates space to slow down and refocus.
🧖♀️ Assortment of wellness and relaxation items
🕯 Cozy touches to create a calming atmosphere
💛 A perfect balance of comfort, care, and intention
From stress relief to simple indulgence, this is more than a gift, it’s a reminder to pause and take care of yourself.
Because everyone deserves a moment to reset. Generously donated by Jordan Ehrlich
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Step into one of college football’s most electric atmospheres as Virginia Tech hosts VMI at Lane Stadium. With premium seating along the 40-yard line in the lower section, you’ll be right in the heart of the action, close enough to feel every hit and celebrate every big play.
🏟 2 premium tickets (lower section, 40-yard line)
📍 Blacksburg
🕒 Kickoff time to be announced
🔥 Unmatched game day energy and atmosphere
Whether you're a die-hard Hokies fan or simply love the excitement of live college football, this is a can’t-miss experience.
Bonus Opportunity: There may be an option to purchase two additional tickets, with proceeds directly supporting Oak Hill Academy.
Get ready for an unforgettable Saturday in Blacksburg. This experience was generously donated by Mr. Carl Rosberg
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Signed Football by Jayden Daniels
Add a rising star to your collection. This football, signed by Jayden Daniels, captures a moment in the career of one of football’s most exciting young talents.
🏈 Authentic signed football
🔥 Dynamic, high-profile athlete
🎁 Ideal for collectors and fans
A standout piece for any sports collection. This item was generously donated by Sharon (Rumpf) and Al Bellamy.
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Enjoy a round of golf at the prestigious Governors Club in Chapel Hill, North Carolina! This auction item grants a foursome the opportunity to play on the club’s Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, a stunning 27-hole layout that offers breathtaking views and a challenging yet rewarding experience for golfers of all skill levels.
🏌️♂️ Includes: Greens + Cart fees for four players
🌿 Course Features: Immaculately maintained fairways, scenic landscapes, and world-class design
📍 Location: Governors Club, Chapel Hill, NC
Whether you're looking for a memorable day with friends or a chance to play one of North Carolina’s premier private courses, this is an incredible opportunity!
This gift was generously donated by Mrs. Jennifer Stenner
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Play, Connect, and Dine at Jefferson Landing Country Club
Enjoy a memorable day on the course with Coach Bryan Meagher, followed by a relaxing dinner at The Naked Creek Restaurant.
⛳ Golf for three players
🍽 Dinner at the 19th hole
🤝 A personal, hosted experience
Perfect for golf lovers and those who value connection as much as competition.
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Every student’s dream! This Golden Homework Pass is good for skipping one traditional homework assignment in one class. No questions asked. A little relief during a busy week, this golden ticket is a hot item among students!
📚 Generously donated by the OHA Academic Staff
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Enjoy a relaxing getaway just minutes from Oak Hill Academy with this Airbnb stay less than 5 miles from campus! Whether you're visiting for a special event, Family Weekend, or just looking for a peaceful retreat in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this package provides comfort and convenience.
🏡 Your Stay Includes:
A cozy and private Airbnb stay near campus
Convenient access to Oak Hill Academy, scenic drives, and outdoor activities
Perfect for Oak Hill Academy families, alumni, or anyone looking to explore the area! Bid now to enjoy a relaxing stay and a fantastic meal.
Generously donated by Friends of Oak Hill Academy
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Own a one-of-a-kind piece of basketball history with this personalized, autographed jersey from the legendary “White Chocolate,” Jason Williams one of the most electrifying and creative players to ever play the game.
Known for his flashy passes, court vision, and unforgettable style, Williams brought excitement to every possession and now you can have a jersey that’s uniquely yours.
🏀 Authentic jersey, personally autographed
✍️ Custom personalization included
🔥 A tribute to one of basketball’s most iconic playmakers
Whether displayed as a centerpiece or gifted to a true fan, this is more than memorabilia it’s a statement piece that celebrates creativity, confidence, and love for the game.
A rare opportunity to own something truly unique. This gift was generously donated by Jason Williams
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Make your graduate’s big day even more memorable with a 15-minute professional photo shoot for your graduate and family immediately following the graduation ceremony. This is a perfect opportunity to preserve the pride, joy, and celebration of the day with beautiful images you’ll treasure forever.
🎓 Generously donated by Mrs. Dacons
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Surprise your student with a basket of goodies delivered right to their dorm room door by the adorable Oak Hill Littles! Packed with treats and thoughtful touches, this is the perfect way to brighten your child’s day and send a little love from afar.
🧺 Generously donated by: Mr. & Mrs. Dacons
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Everything you need for the perfect night in wrapped into one irresistible package. This ultimate snack basket is loaded with a wide variety of favorites, making it perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying solo during a well-deserved break.
From sweet to salty, every craving is covered just press play and enjoy.
🍫 Assortment of chocolates, candy bars, and sweet treats
🍿 Popcorn, chips, cookies, snack cakes, and more
🎬 Movie included for the full experience
✨ Perfect for a cozy night in or group hangout 🍿
Whether it’s a movie night, celebration, or late-night study break, this basket delivers comfort, fun, and a whole lot of flavor.
Sit back, relax, and snack away. Generously donated by Mrs. Rusty McPherson
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Make your son’s Spring Formal night extra special with a Golf Cart Limo ride! He’ll be picked up at the dorm by Rev. Luper, who will chauffeur him over to the girl's dorm to pick up his date before heading to the event. The ride will include a sparkling grape juice toast and photos to capture the moment!
🍇 Generously donated by: Rev. Luper
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Treat your student and 3 of their friends to a delicious pizza night at Ciro’s! Enjoy a fun outing with great food and good company. You’re bidding on the trip to Ciro’s, not the cost of the meal, so gather your group and get ready for a tasty time!
🍽️ Generously donated by: Mrs. McPherson
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Take your game to the next level with two personalized basketball training sessions designed to build confidence, sharpen fundamentals, and elevate performance on the court.
Led within the tradition of excellence at Oak Hill Academy Warriors, these sessions offer focused, high-level instruction tailored to the athlete’s specific needs, whether it’s ball handling, shooting, footwork, or overall game IQ.
🏀 Two skill development sessions
💪 Personalized coaching + attention to detail
📈 Focus on fundamentals, confidence, and performance
Perfect for players looking to improve, compete at a higher level, or simply gain an edge this is an investment in growth that lasts far beyond the session.
Train with purpose. Play with confidence. Generously donated by Marquis Godwin
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Who says you can't be comfy while studying? Bid on Pajama Day for your student every day during exam week! Your student can wear their coziest pajamas (that are school appropriate) to class, making exam week a little more relaxed and fun.
🌟 Generously donated by: OHA Staff
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Skip the wait and enjoy extra time to relax with this exclusive opportunity for your student to cut to the front of the lunch line every day during exam week! No more long lines, just more time to recharge and get back to studying.
🌟 Generously donated by: OHA Staff
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Get ready to jump, flip, and fly at Big Air Trampoline Park—the ultimate destination for high-energy fun and unforgettable memories.
This experience gives your student and 7 friends the chance to break away from routine and enjoy an action-packed outing filled with trampolines, games, and nonstop excitement. Whether they’re competing with friends or just having fun, it’s guaranteed to be a highlight.
🤸 Admission to Big Air Trampoline Park
🎉 Perfect for friends or group fun
🔥 A high-energy, active experience
From wall-to-wall trampolines to adrenaline-pumping attractions, this is the perfect way to let loose, laugh, and make lasting memories. Because sometimes you just need to jump into the fun. This package covers transportation only; the cost of the entry is not included. Generously Donated By Mr. Taylor
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Give your student the chance to step off campus and enjoy a fun, memory-filled night at The Cheesecake Factory, one of America’s favorite dining destinations.
This experience treats your student and six friends to a special outing where they can relax, connect, and enjoy great food together in a lively setting known for its endless menu options and iconic desserts.
🚗 Transportation for your student + three friends
🍽 Dinner outing to The Cheesecake Factory
👥 Up to four students total
✨ A well-deserved break from routine
Please note: This package covers transportation only; the cost of the meal is not included.
From shared laughs to slices of legendary cheesecake, this is more than dinner—it’s a night they’ll remember.
Generously Donated By Mr. Taylor
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Experience horseracing history with an unforgettable Kentucky Derby 2026 experience featuring two clubhouse or first-turn tickets.
Indulge in premier inclusions ranging from gourmet dining and bourbon flights to live music, VIP fast passes, and more. Giddy up and get ready for heart-racing thrills with an unmissable Kentucky Derby experience for 2 guests.
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The ultimate golf getaway awaits in a spacious home with elite golf inclusions in North Carolina's famed Pinehurst region.
Indulge in premier home amenities including a short-game facility, indoor simulator lounge, sauna, and cold plunge.
Tee off with two rounds of golf included for four guests at your choice of top-tier nearby courses. Your golfing experience includes 3 nights for up to 4 guests in a one-of-a-kind private home in Pinehurst, minutes from the legendary courses of the North Carolina Sandhills.
Terms and Conditions
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Retreat to a Mexican oceanfront paradise in Puerto Morelos with an all-inclusive stay at a five-star luxury resort with a retail value of $3,150.
Unwind in paradise with all-inclusive amenities, infinity pools, gourmet restaurants, rejuvenating spas, and 24-hour room service.
Balance relaxation with recreation thanks to a privileged location minutes from Puerto Morelos' pristine white sands. Your Riviera Maya resort experience includes 4 nights for 2 guests at an all-inclusive five-star luxury resort in Puerto Morelos, Mexico.
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Invest in lasting growth with this powerful coaching package designed to build clarity, confidence, and direction in everyday life. Through four personalized one-on-one sessions, this experience provides the tools, structure, and support needed to grow not just in the moment but long term.
Each 60-minute session is tailored to the individual, while collectively focusing on four key pillars: self-improvement, mental development, financial independence, and social growth.
✨ Includes: Four 60-minute one-on-one coaching sessions
🧠 Focus Areas: Mindset, habits, confidence, and personal clarity
💰 Life Skills: Practical tools for managing money and building independence
💬 Growth: Communication, relationships, and navigating real-life challenges
Whether it’s setting meaningful goals, breaking through mindset barriers, building stronger habits, or gaining confidence in everyday decisions, this experience creates space to reflect, reset, and move forward with purpose.
More than coaching—this is an investment in becoming the best version of yourself.
Designed to support real growth, real clarity, and real results. Generously donated by Ms. Lopez
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Take in college basketball like never before with four premium floor seats to a High Point University game placing you right on the action for every play, possession, and highlight moment.
This exclusive experience goes beyond the game, granting access to the Panther Club Area, where you’ll enjoy complimentary food and drinks in a comfortable, upscale setting.
🏀 Four floor seats with premier views
🍽 All-access to the Panther Club (food + drinks included)
🔥 Up-close, high-energy game day atmosphere
📍 Qubein Center
Whether entertaining guests, treating family, or enjoying a night of top-tier basketball, this is a VIP experience that delivers from tip-off to final buzzer.
Sit close. Eat well. Experience the game differently.
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Celebrate one of the most electrifying guards to come through Oak Hill Academy Warriors with this personalized Oak Hill jersey signed by Brandon Jennings.
From his standout days at Oak Hill to becoming one of the most dynamic scorers at the professional level, Jennings brought flair, confidence, and unforgettable performances to the game. This jersey captures that legacy made even more special with custom personalization.
🏀 Authentic Oak Hill jersey
✍️ Hand-signed by Brandon Jennings
✨ Personalized inscription included
🔥 A tribute to one of Oak Hill’s most exciting alumni
Whether you're a collector, a fan of Oak Hill history, or someone who appreciates bold, high-level play, this is a unique piece that stands out.
A true blend of legacy, personality, and performance. This gift was generously donated by Brandon Jennings.
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Own a powerful piece of Oak Hill and NBA history with this personalized, autographed jersey from 2004 Oak Hill graduate Josh Smith.
Known for his explosive athleticism, highlight-reel dunks, and dynamic presence in the league, Smith’s journey from Oak Hill Academy Warriors to the NBA embodies the tradition of excellence the program is known for.
This one-of-a-kind jersey is made even more special with custom personalization creating a truly unique keepsake for any basketball fan or collector.
🏀 Authentic NBA jersey
✍️ Hand-signed by Josh Smith
✨ Personalized inscription included
🔥 A rare connection between Oak Hill legacy and professional success
Whether displayed proudly or gifted to a true fan, this is more than memorabilia—it’s a piece of basketball history with a personal touch.
A standout addition to any collection. This gift was generously donated by Josh Smith.
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Treat your student and 3 of their friends to a delicious homecooked meal of their choice! Whether it's their favorite comfort food or something special they've been craving, Mrs. Logan will prepare a meal to remember. 🍴 Generously donated by: Mrs. Logan
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Not interested in bidding on a trip or experience but still want to support Oak Hill Academy? You can make a direct donation! Use the link in the description to give a cash donation. Every contribution helps us provide meaningful opportunities for our students, enhance campus life, and continue our mission of excellence.
🔹 How to Give:
Thank you for being part of the Oak Hill Academy community and helping us make our Spring Silent Auction a success!
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Experience the magic of Orlando like never before with a 4–5 day stay at a stunning private home in Orlando, located just minutes from Walt Disney World Resort.
Perfect for large families or group vacations, this expansive 10-bedroom, 8-bathroom home comfortably accommodates up to 25 guests—making it an ideal setting for unforgettable memories, celebrations, and shared experiences.
🏡 Entire 10-bedroom, 8-bath private home
🛏 Sleeps up to 25 guests (king, queen, double, and twin beds)
📍 20 minutes to Disney theme parks, 40 minutes to Orlando airport
🏊 Private pool + access to resort water park and gym
🍽 Spacious kitchen, dining areas, and gathering spaces
Whether you're planning a family reunion, team trip, or a dream Disney vacation, this home offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and resort-style living.
💲 Estimated value: $2,950–$5,300
From poolside relaxation to park-filled days, this is more than a stay—it’s a full experience designed for connection, fun, and lasting memories.
Pack your bags—Orlando is calling.
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