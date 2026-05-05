Oak Lawn Band Inc.

Hosted by

Oak Lawn Band Inc.

About this event

Oak Lawn Band May I Have This Dance Art Gallery and Auction

Pick-up location

2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA

Redo/Rebirth item
Redo/Rebirth
$100

Starting bid

IIllustration of the process of redoing, emerging anew, transforming oneself. Hand drawn in Procreate. Printed on cream card stock by Jackie Law. Jackie will be sharing 20% of the reoceeds with the Oak Lawn Band.

Redo/Rebirth (Chrysalis) item
Redo/Rebirth (Chrysalis)
$100

Starting bid

Illustration of the process of rebirth, emerging anew, transforming oneself. Hand drawn in Procreate by Jackie Law. Jackie will be sharing 20% of the reoceeds with the Oak Lawn Band.

Queen item
Queen
$50

Starting bid

Mixed Media on Paper by Linda Jenkins. Linda will be sharing 90% of the proceeds with Oak Lawn Band.

Buckeye item
Buckeye
$50

Starting bid

Colored Pencil on Paper by Linda Jenkins. Linda will be sharing 90% of the proceeds with Oak Lawn Band.

Tulip item
Tulip
$40

Starting bid

Photo on glass by Linda Jenkins. Linda will be sharing 90% of the proceeds with Oak Lawn Band.

Portland Head Light item
Portland Head Light
$55

Starting bid

Photo on Glass by Linda Jenkins. Linda will be sharing 90% of the proceeds with Oak Lawn Band.

Portland Head Light 2 item
Portland Head Light 2
$55

Starting bid

Photo on Glass by Linda Jenkins. Linda will be sharing 90% of the proceeds with Oak Lawn Band.

Nubble Light item
Nubble Light
$40

Starting bid

Photo on Glass by Linda Jenkins. Lind will be sharing 90% of the proceeds with Oak lawn Band.

Painted Tulip item
Painted Tulip
$40

Starting bid

Photo on Glass by Linda Jenkins. Linda will be sharing 90% of the proceeds with Oak Lawn Band.

Forest Through the Trees item
Forest Through the Trees
$40

Starting bid

Acrylic painting on canvas by Ryan Goodrich. Ryan will be sharing 100% of the proceedss with Oak Lawn Band

Rainbow Nebula item
Rainbow Nebula
$50

Starting bid

Acrylic Paint on Canvas by Ryan Goodrich. Ryan will be sharing 100% of the proceeds with Oak Lawn Band

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!