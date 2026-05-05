Oak Lawn Band May I Have This Dance Art Gallery and Auction

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IIllustration of the process of redoing, emerging anew, transforming oneself. Hand drawn in Procreate. Printed on cream card stock by Jackie Law. Jackie will be sharing 20% of the reoceeds with the Oak Lawn Band.
Starting bid
Illustration of the process of rebirth, emerging anew, transforming oneself. Hand drawn in Procreate by Jackie Law. Jackie will be sharing 20% of the reoceeds with the Oak Lawn Band.
Starting bid
Mixed Media on Paper by Linda Jenkins. Linda will be sharing 90% of the proceeds with Oak Lawn Band.
Starting bid
Colored Pencil on Paper by Linda Jenkins. Linda will be sharing 90% of the proceeds with Oak Lawn Band.
Starting bid
Photo on glass by Linda Jenkins. Linda will be sharing 90% of the proceeds with Oak Lawn Band.
Starting bid
Photo on Glass by Linda Jenkins. Linda will be sharing 90% of the proceeds with Oak Lawn Band.
Starting bid
Photo on Glass by Linda Jenkins. Linda will be sharing 90% of the proceeds with Oak Lawn Band.
Starting bid
Photo on Glass by Linda Jenkins. Lind will be sharing 90% of the proceeds with Oak lawn Band.
Starting bid
Photo on Glass by Linda Jenkins. Linda will be sharing 90% of the proceeds with Oak Lawn Band.
Starting bid
Acrylic painting on canvas by Ryan Goodrich. Ryan will be sharing 100% of the proceedss with Oak Lawn Band
Starting bid
Acrylic Paint on Canvas by Ryan Goodrich. Ryan will be sharing 100% of the proceeds with Oak Lawn Band
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