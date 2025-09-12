Oak Lawn UMC 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
A collection of books from Rev. Rachel's reading list this year. Will make a custom collection in English or Spanish. Una colección de libros de la lista de lectura de la Pastora Rachel de este año. Crearemos una colección personalizada en inglés o en español.
A collection of books from Rev. Isabel’s reading list this year. We will make a custom collection in English or Spanish.
Una colección de libros de la lista de lectura de la Pastora Isabel de este año. Crearemos una colección personalizada en inglés o en español.
A collection of books from Pastor Ryan’s reading list this year. We will make a custom collection in English or Spanish.
Una colección de libros de la lista de lectura de el Pastor Ryan de este año. Crearemos una colección personalizada en inglés o en español.
Enjoy a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room at the historic Warwick Melrose Hotel in Dallas, complete with complimentary valet parking. Perfect for a romantic getaway, a relaxing escape, or hosting special guests, this timeless hotel offers the perfect blend of classic elegance and modern comfort. Subject to availability; restrictions may apply.
Disfrute de una estadía de una noche en una Habitación Deluxe en el histórico Hotel Warwick Melrose en Dallas, con estacionamiento con valet incluido. Perfecto para una escapada romántica, un descanso relajante o para recibir invitados especiales, este hotel combina la elegancia clásica con la comodidad moderna. Sujeto a disponibilidad; pueden aplicar restricciones.
One of our generous community member has donated (2) tickets to (1) of the upcoming Oklahoma Sooners Football Games in Norman, OK. Uno de nuestros generosos miembros de la comunidad ha donado (2) boletos para (1) de los próximos partidos de fútbol americano de los Oklahoma Sooners en Norman, OK.
Our second piece of art in the silent auction from Ralph Soto. Dimensions 36x36, Nuestra segunda pieza de arte en la subasta silenciosa de Ralph Soto. Dimensiones: 36x36.
🚗 Reserved Parking Spot (2 Available!)
Tired of circling the lot on Sunday mornings? Bid on one of our most popular auction items: a reserved parking spacejust across from the 1st floor elevator entrance. Enjoy the convenience of knowing your spot will be waiting for you every Sunday morning. Only two spots available, so get your bids in early!
🚗 Lugar de Estacionamiento Reservado (¡2 Disponibles!)
¿Cansado de dar vueltas buscando dónde estacionar los domingos por la mañana? Puja por uno de nuestros artículos más populares: un lugar de estacionamiento reservado justo frente a la entrada del elevador del primer piso. Disfruta la comodidad de saber que tu espacio te estará esperando cada domingo por la mañana. ¡Solo hay dos lugares disponibles, así que haz tu oferta temprano!
🌮 Fiesta Dinner for 4 made by Pastor Isabel & Vicky 🎉
Get ready for an unforgettable meal! Vicky’s rice and Pastor Isabel’s mole are both world famous—and now you and three friends can savor them at a special fiesta dinner prepared with love. A true taste of hospitality and tradition, this meal promises to delight your senses and warm your heart. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy this incredible culinary experience for four!
🌮 Cena Fiesta para 4 con la Pastora Isabel y Vicky 🎉
¡Prepárate para una comida inolvidable! El arroz de Vicky y el mole de la Pastora Isabel son famosos en todo el mundo—y ahora tú y tres amistades podrán disfrutarlos en una cena festiva preparada con mucho cariño. Una verdadera muestra de hospitalidad y tradición, esta comida promete encantar tus sentidos y alegrar tu corazón. ¡No te pierdas la oportunidad de vivir esta increíble experiencia culinaria para cuatro!
🍷 Dinner with Pastor Rachel & Cheryl at The Rock 🕊️
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of food, fellowship, and conversation with our Senior Pastor, Rev. Rachel, and her wife, Cheryl. They will welcome you into their home—affectionately known as “The Rock”—for a specially prepared dinner. This is a rare opportunity to share a meal, hear stories, and experience the warmth and hospitality that makes their ministry so meaningful.
🍷 Cena con la Pastora Rachel y Cheryl en The Rock 🕊️
Disfruta de una noche inolvidable de comida, compañerismo y conversación con nuestra Pastora Principal, la Rev. Rachel, y su esposa, Cheryl. Te recibirán en su hogar—conocido cariñosamente como “The Rock”—para una cena especialmente preparada. Es una oportunidad única para compartir la mesa, escuchar historias y experimentar la calidez y hospitalidad que hacen tan significativo su ministerio.
👟✨ Over the Rainbow Shoes 🌈
Step out in style with these one-of-a-kind Over the Rainbow Shoes! Bright, bold, and full of personality, they’re sure to spark joy and start conversations wherever you go. Whether you wear them to show your pride, your style, or simply your love of color, these shoes will keep your spirit shining.
👟✨ Zapatos Sobre el Arcoíris 🌈
¡Camina con estilo con estos únicos Zapatos Sobre el Arcoíris! Llenos de color, alegría y personalidad, seguramente atraerán miradas y conversaciones a donde vayas. Ya sea que los uses para mostrar tu orgullo, tu estilo o simplemente tu amor por los colores, estos zapatos mantendrán tu espíritu brillante.
🖼️ Original Portrait
This stunning portrait, gifted to Oak Lawn UMC by an artist friend of Dustin Newton, is a true treasure. Beautifully crafted with care and creativity, it captures both artistry and spirit. Bid on this one-of-a-kind piece to bring home a meaningful work of art while supporting the mission of our church.
🖼️ Retrato Original
Este impresionante retrato, donado a Oak Lawn UMC por un amigo artista de Dustin Newton, es una verdadera joya. Elaborado con esmero y creatividad, refleja tanto el arte como el espíritu. Haz tu oferta por esta obra única para llevar a casa una pieza significativa de arte mientras apoyas la misión de nuestra iglesia.
🎁 Customized Oak Lawn Swag Kit
Show off your Oak Lawn UMC pride with this exclusive swag kit! Packed with customized goodies—think apparel, drinkware, and everyday essentials—this kit is the perfect way to celebrate your connection to our vibrant community. Fun, practical, and one-of-a-kind, it’s everything you need to rep Oak Lawn in style!
🎁 Kit Personalizado de Swag de Oak Lawn
¡Presume tu orgullo por Oak Lawn UMC con este kit exclusivo de swag! Lleno de artículos personalizados—como ropa, vasos y esenciales para el día a día—este kit es la manera perfecta de celebrar tu conexión con nuestra vibrante comunidad. Divertido, práctico y único, ¡tiene todo lo que necesitas para representar a Oak Lawn con estilo!
English:
🌈✊ Justice & Pride Swag Collection Curated by Your Pastors
Celebrate who you are and what you stand for! This unique collection of justice-oriented and affirming Q+ T-shirts and swag has been lovingly curated by your pastors. Bold, inclusive, and full of pride, these items let you show your commitment to justice, equality, and belonging—wherever you go. Wear your faith and values with joy!
🌈✊ Colección de Swag de Justicia y Orgullo, Seleccionada por tus Pastores
¡Celebra quién eres y lo que representas! Esta colección única de camisetas y artículos de swag afirmativos y con enfoque en la justicia Q+ ha sido cuidadosamente seleccionada por tus pastores. Valientes, inclusivos y llenos de orgullo, estos artículos te permiten mostrar tu compromiso con la justicia, la igualdad y la pertenencia—dondequiera que vayas. ¡Luce tu fe y tus valores con alegría!
🍞 Fresh Baked Communion Bread Loaf
Bring the taste of tradition to your table! Enjoy a freshly baked bread loaf, the same style lovingly prepared for our Communion services. Perfect for sharing with family and friends—or savoring on your own—this loaf is more than bread; it’s a reminder of community, grace, and nourishment.
🍞 Pan de Hogaza Fresco para la Comunión
¡Lleva el sabor de la tradición a tu mesa! Disfruta de un pan de hogaza recién horneado, del mismo estilo que preparamos con cariño para nuestros servicios de Comunión. Perfecto para compartir con familia y amistades—o para saborear tú mismo—este pan es más que alimento; es un recordatorio de comunidad, gracia y nutrición.
🎉 Fellowship Hall Party Booking (4 Hours)
Host your next celebration in style! With this package, you’ll receive 4 hours of exclusive use of the Oak Lawn UMC Fellowship Hall—perfect for birthdays, showers, reunions, or any special gathering. Spacious, welcoming, and right in the heart of our church, this is the ideal spot to bring your community together for a party to remember.
🎉 Fiesta en el Salón (4 horas)
¡Celebra tu próximo evento con estilo! Con este paquete recibirás 4 horas de uso exclusivo del Salón de Compañerismo de Oak Lawn UMC—perfecto para cumpleaños, bautizos, reuniones o cualquier ocasión especial. Amplio, acogedor y en el corazón de nuestra iglesia, este es el lugar ideal para reunir a tu comunidad para una fiesta inolvidable.
Full Balloon Arch Design by INFAMOUS BALOON ARTIST - The Maria Isabel Marquez-E
Bring your celebration to life with a one-of-a-kind full balloon arch created by the infamous balloon designer-artist-impressionist, Maria Isabel Marquez-E. Known for her bold creativity, playful artistry, and show-stopping installations, Maria Isabel transforms balloons into unforgettable works of art. Perfect for weddings, birthdays, church events, or any occasion that calls for a big splash of joy!
Value: Priceless | Dates subject to artist availability
Arco de Globos Completo por Maria Isabel Marquez-E
¡Da vida a tu celebración con un arco de globos único, diseñado por la famosa diseñadora-artista-impresionista de globos, Maria Isabel Marquez-E! Reconocida por su creatividad audaz, su arte divertido y sus instalaciones espectaculares, Maria Isabel transforma los globos en obras de arte inolvidables. Ideal para bodas, cumpleaños, eventos de la iglesia o cualquier ocasión que merezca una explosión de alegría.
Valor: Invaluable | Fechas sujetas a la disponibilidad de la artista
