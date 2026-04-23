April Tip Boards

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Winner will receive one 30 ounce pink Stanley mug, one $250 Amazon gift card and ten $20 PA lottery scratch offs. There will be 60 tips sold for $11 each on serial number 59365
Winner will receive one 6 person Coleman Tent, 2 quest sleeping bags, 2 Stockaway rocker chairs, 1 Yeti Roadie 15 cooler and 2 24 ounce Yeti rambler mugs. There will be 75 tips sold for $15 each on serial number 89304
Winner will receive one $300 Amazon gift card and twenty $20 PA lottery scratch offs. There will be 60 tips sold for $16 each on serial number 58543
Winner will receive a Mystery Package worth $1000. There will be 75 tips sold for $18 each on serial number 89303
Winner will receive two $300 Target gift cards There will be 40 tips sold for $20 each on serial number 37157
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