oakdale hose company

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oakdale hose company

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April Tip Boards

Stanley, Lotto and $250 Amazon item
Stanley, Lotto and $250 Amazon
$11

Winner will receive one 30 ounce pink Stanley mug, one $250 Amazon gift card and ten $20 PA lottery scratch offs. There will be 60 tips sold for $11 each on serial number 59365

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Camping Package item
Camping Package
$15

Winner will receive one 6 person Coleman Tent, 2 quest sleeping bags, 2 Stockaway rocker chairs, 1 Yeti Roadie 15 cooler and 2 24 ounce Yeti rambler mugs. There will be 75 tips sold for $15 each on serial number 89304

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$300 Amazon Gift Card and $400 in $20 PA Scratch Offs item
$300 Amazon Gift Card and $400 in $20 PA Scratch Offs
$16

Winner will receive one $300 Amazon gift card and twenty $20 PA lottery scratch offs. There will be 60 tips sold for $16 each on serial number 58543

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(Minimum 60 required)
Mystery Box worth $1000 item
Mystery Box worth $1000
$18

Winner will receive a Mystery Package worth $1000. There will be 75 tips sold for $18 each on serial number 89303

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$600 Target Gift Cards item
$600 Target Gift Cards
$20

Winner will receive two $300 Target gift cards There will be 40 tips sold for $20 each on serial number 37157

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