June Tip Boards

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Winner will receive one unopened package of $5 PA lotto scratch offs. There will be 36 tips sold for $11 each on serial number 89328
Winner will receive one unopened $20 pack of PA lotto scratch offs There will be 40 tips sold for $20 each on serial number 36863
Winner will receive one $100 Texas Roadhouse gift card There will be 75 tips sold for $2 each on serial number 90574
Winner will receive one $500 Disney Gift Card. There will be 50 tips sold for $13 each on serial number 53625
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