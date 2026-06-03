oakdale hose company

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oakdale hose company

About this shop

June Tip Boards

$5 PA Scratch Offs Unopened item
$5 PA Scratch Offs Unopened
$11

Winner will receive one unopened package of $5 PA lotto scratch offs. There will be 36 tips sold for $11 each on serial number 89328

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Unopened $20 Scratch Offs item
Unopened $20 Scratch Offs
$20

Winner will receive one unopened $20 pack of PA lotto scratch offs There will be 40 tips sold for $20 each on serial number 36863

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$100 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card item
$100 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card
$2

Winner will receive one $100 Texas Roadhouse gift card There will be 75 tips sold for $2 each on serial number 90574

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$500 in Disney Gift Card item
$500 in Disney Gift Card
$13

Winner will receive one $500 Disney Gift Card. There will be 50 tips sold for $13 each on serial number 53625

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