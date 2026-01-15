Oakes PTO's Playground Project Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Ever wonder what it’s like to be in charge? Step into the principal’s shoes for the morning! The winning student will help make announcements, visit classrooms, assist with fun decisions, and see what it takes to lead the school. A memorable behind-the-scenes experience you won’t forget!
Starting bid
Ever wonder what it’s like to be in charge? Step into the principal’s shoes for the morning! The winning student will help make announcements, visit classrooms, assist with fun decisions, and see what it takes to lead the school. A memorable behind-the-scenes experience you won’t forget!
Starting bid
Be part of the team for a practice (no more home games for season)! Sit in on a practice and learn some new skills, and experience varsity basketball up close.
Starting bid
Be part of the team for a home game! Sit on the bench, join warm-ups, and experience varsity basketball up close.
Starting bid
Grab the mic and bring the hype! The winning student will announce the team during pre-game introductions at a home event and experience the thrill of being part of game night from the announcer’s table.
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Bring on the smiles! The winning class will celebrate with a classroom pizza party during the school day. PTO supplies the pizza—teacher-approved fun guaranteed.
Starting bid
Bring on the smiles! The winning class will celebrate with a classroom pizza party during the school day. PTO supplies the pizza—teacher-approved fun guaranteed.
Starting bid
Need a day off? The winning student receives one excused absence to use on a pre-approved school day—perfect for a family day, or just a well-earned break!
Starting bid
One full class period of fun—no lessons, no homework!
Starting bid
One full class period of fun—no lessons, no homework!
Starting bid
The winner will have the opportunity to pie a participating staff member during a scheduled school event. All materials and supervision provided.
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The winner will have the opportunity to ride to school with one of the Oakes Police Department's finest.
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The winner will have the opportunity to ride to school with one of the Oakes Fire Department's finest.
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The winner will have the opportunity to ride to school with one of the Oakes Ambulance's finest.
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Reserved parking in the South Parking lot for the remainder of the year!
Starting bid
Reserved parking in the South Parking lot for the remainder of the year!
Starting bid
The winner will receive a one-week exemption from homeroom, scheduled in coordination with school administration. OHS students only.
Starting bid
The winner will enjoy lunch with a teacher of their choosing, either on campus or off campus, with PTO covering the cost. Scheduled during the school day with staff approval.
Starting bid
The winner will receive an additional 30 minutes added to their lunch period on a scheduled school day, coordinated with school administration.
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of freedom! The winning junior high student may leave campus for lunch for one day and return before the end of the lunch period.
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