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Oakes Public School Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

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Oakes PTO's Playground Project Silent Auction

Elementary Principal for the Morning item
Elementary Principal for the Morning
$10

Starting bid

Ever wonder what it’s like to be in charge? Step into the principal’s shoes for the morning! The winning student will help make announcements, visit classrooms, assist with fun decisions, and see what it takes to lead the school. A memorable behind-the-scenes experience you won’t forget!

High School Principal for the Morning item
High School Principal for the Morning
$10

Starting bid

Ever wonder what it’s like to be in charge? Step into the principal’s shoes for the morning! The winning student will help make announcements, visit classrooms, assist with fun decisions, and see what it takes to lead the school. A memorable behind-the-scenes experience you won’t forget!

6th Man Girls Basketball (PRACTICE - no home games left) item
6th Man Girls Basketball (PRACTICE - no home games left)
$10

Starting bid

Be part of the team for a practice (no more home games for season)! Sit in on a practice and learn some new skills, and experience varsity basketball up close.

6th Man Boys Basketball - February 12th vs. Maple River item
6th Man Boys Basketball - February 12th vs. Maple River
$10

Starting bid

Be part of the team for a home game! Sit on the bench, join warm-ups, and experience varsity basketball up close.

Kid Announcer Team Intros - February 12th vs. Maple River item
Kid Announcer Team Intros - February 12th vs. Maple River
$10

Starting bid

Grab the mic and bring the hype! The winning student will announce the team during pre-game introductions at a home event and experience the thrill of being part of game night from the announcer’s table.

OHS Classroom Pizza Party item
OHS Classroom Pizza Party
$15

Starting bid

Bring on the smiles! The winning class will celebrate with a classroom pizza party during the school day. PTO supplies the pizza—teacher-approved fun guaranteed.

OES Classroom Pizza Party item
OES Classroom Pizza Party
$15

Starting bid

Bring on the smiles! The winning class will celebrate with a classroom pizza party during the school day. PTO supplies the pizza—teacher-approved fun guaranteed.

Excused Absence item
Excused Absence
$10

Starting bid

Need a day off? The winning student receives one excused absence to use on a pre-approved school day—perfect for a family day, or just a well-earned break!

High School Fun Hour item
High School Fun Hour
$10

Starting bid

One full class period of fun—no lessons, no homework!

Elementary Fun Hour item
Elementary Fun Hour
$10

Starting bid

One full class period of fun—no lessons, no homework!

Pie an OPS Staff Member item
Pie an OPS Staff Member
$10

Starting bid

The winner will have the opportunity to pie a participating staff member during a scheduled school event. All materials and supervision provided.

Ride to School with Oakes Police Department item
Ride to School with Oakes Police Department
$10

Starting bid

The winner will have the opportunity to ride to school with one of the Oakes Police Department's finest.

Ride to School with Oakes Fire Department item
Ride to School with Oakes Fire Department
$10

Starting bid

The winner will have the opportunity to ride to school with one of the Oakes Fire Department's finest.

Ride to School with Oakes Ambulance item
Ride to School with Oakes Ambulance
$10

Starting bid

The winner will have the opportunity to ride to school with one of the Oakes Ambulance's finest.

Student Reserved Parking item
Student Reserved Parking
$10

Starting bid

Reserved parking in the South Parking lot for the remainder of the year!

Staff Reserved Parking item
Staff Reserved Parking
$10

Starting bid

Reserved parking in the South Parking lot for the remainder of the year!

No Homeroom for a Week (Except Wednesday) item
No Homeroom for a Week (Except Wednesday)
$10

Starting bid

The winner will receive a one-week exemption from homeroom, scheduled in coordination with school administration. OHS students only.

Lunch with Teacher of Choice item
Lunch with Teacher of Choice
$10

Starting bid

The winner will enjoy lunch with a teacher of their choosing, either on campus or off campus, with PTO covering the cost. Scheduled during the school day with staff approval.

Extended Lunch Hour item
Extended Lunch Hour
$10

Starting bid

The winner will receive an additional 30 minutes added to their lunch period on a scheduled school day, coordinated with school administration.

JH Open Campus Lunch (1 Day) item
JH Open Campus Lunch (1 Day)
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a taste of freedom! The winning junior high student may leave campus for lunch for one day and return before the end of the lunch period.

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