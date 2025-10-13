Oakland Ballet Company's 60th Anniversary Silent Auction

Celebrate the spirit of Bay Area athletics with this unique collection of local experiences and exclusive memorabilia. Enjoy live games from Oakland’s hometown teams, relax over great food and drinks at a favorite sports bar, and refine your game at an innovative golf studio. Complete the package with signed keepsakes from Golden State basketball stars—a winning lineup for any sports enthusiast.

Includes:

-4-pack of tickets to an Oakland Roots match, with two Roots Community shirts

-4-pack of tickets to an Oakland Ballers game, with select Ballers gear

-$100 gift certificate to Athletic Club Oakland

-$100 gift certificate to Primetime Golf, Oakland’s premier golf simulator studio and event venue

-Golden State Warriors: Signed Jonathan Kuminga jersey (retail value $350)

-Golden State Valkyries: Signed Tiffany Hayes basketball