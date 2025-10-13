Oakland Ballet Company's 60th Anniversary Silent Auction

Hosted by
Recharge and renew with a special collection that brings together beauty, fitness, and relaxation
for the ultimate reset. Wellness and Beauty Package perks include:
-$150 Gift Card to Reboot Float Spa
-$250 Gift Card to SkinSpirit Montclair
-$250 L'Oreal assortment of products
-5 Class Pack to Tandem Pilates (valued at $150)
-Two-week unlimited Class Pack to Corpo Kinetic (valued at $157)
-Salon Products & Services by Tamara Parker-Johnson (valued at $300)
-$140 Gift Certificate to Healing Essence Massage for a lymphatic drainage massage
-$38 Gift Certificate to Femi Macus Pedicure
-Premium Wine (valued at $50)
Celebrate the spirit of Bay Area athletics with this unique collection of local experiences and exclusive memorabilia. Enjoy live games from Oakland’s hometown teams, relax over great food and drinks at a favorite sports bar, and refine your game at an innovative golf studio. Complete the package with signed keepsakes from Golden State basketball stars—a winning lineup for any sports enthusiast.
Includes:
-4-pack of tickets to an Oakland Roots match, with two Roots Community shirts
-4-pack of tickets to an Oakland Ballers game, with select Ballers gear
-$100 gift certificate to Athletic Club Oakland
-$100 gift certificate to Primetime Golf, Oakland’s premier golf simulator studio and event venue
-Golden State Warriors: Signed Jonathan Kuminga jersey (retail value $350)
-Golden State Valkyries: Signed Tiffany Hayes basketball
Enjoy an unforgettable morning for two with Mayor Barbara Lee, beginning with a private breakfast filled with insight, inspiration, and lively conversation. Then step behind the scenes on an exclusive tour of Oakland City Hall, exploring the historic chambers and halls where the city’s future is shaped.
A rare opportunity to connect personally with one of California’s most influential leaders — and experience Oakland’s civic heart from the inside out.
Create lasting memories with this signature package from Kaur Fine Art Portraits, which includes an in-studio Fine Art camera study and a stunning 14’' Fine Art Portrait finished on canvas. This museum-quality creation will be the centerpiece of your home!
Rediscover quality time together with this adventure-filled Family Fun Pack, designed to delight all ages. Experiences include:
-$100 Gift Card to Bridges Rock Climbing Gym
-$100 Gift Certificate to Homeroom Mac + Cheese
-4 tickets to Children's Fairyland (valued at $72)
-4 tickets to the Oakland Zoo (valued at $115)
-4 tickets to the Oakland Ballet Company's production of the Nutcracker (valued at $300)
YOUR TIME TO SHINE AND EXPERIENCE THE MAGIC ON STAGE
Ever dreamed of performing on stage with world class dancers? Dream no more.
Join the Oakland Ballet dancers on stage at the Paramount Theatre in a cameo role in Graham Lusting’s charming production of “The Nutcracker” and two performance tickets for your fans.
There is no better way to revel in the magic of the holidays than as part of the company in Act One. You will join Marie, Fritz, their family and friends as a “party guest” in the opening scene of “The Nutcracker.”
No dance experience required. We will provide the costume and the stage directions - you bring the star power and holiday spirit!
Performance on Saturday, December 20, 1pm.
You can experience Oakland art every day in your own home or work space when you bid on one of two pieces by accomplished Oakland visual artists.
“Shell Growth” by Ron Tanovitz. Acrylic on cradled panel, 8” by 10” (unframed).
Ron Tanovitz is a graduate of California College of the Arts who pursued a career in art direction for several advertising agencies and in illustration before turning full time to fine art. Ron’s art is featured in numerous private collections, gallery exhibitions in addition to inclusion in the de Young Museum’s group show “The de Young Open, 2023.”
You can experience Oakland art every day in your own home or work space when you bid on one of two pieces by accomplished Oakland visual artists.
“Primeval” by Eve Steccati Tanovitz. Watercolor on Shizen rough texture with Deckle edges, 18”
by 6” (unframed).
By Eve Steccati Tanovitz
Eve Steccati is a graduate of the California College of the Arts. Her work has been featured in many private collections as well as commissioned by Expedia, Scholastic, the American Museum of Natural History and the U.S. Department of State. Eve’s work is available through the Studio Shop Gallery in Burlingame, California.
Going to wine country? Enjoy dinner for two at Agave Healdsburg Mexican Restaurant and two bottles of wine valued at $300.
Attention all wine lovers! This case includes 4 bottles of Teneral Cellars reds, 3 bottles of Rutherford Hill reds, 1 bottle of Terlato red and 4 bottles of select wines from California vineyards.
