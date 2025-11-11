Hosted by

Oakland County (MI) Chapter, The Links Incorporated
Oakland County (MI) Chapter, The Links Incorporated's 2025 Christmas Luncheon Silent Auction

22001 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48075, USA

Briggs & Riley 22" Plum Carry-On Expandable Spinner Luggage
$2

Starting bid

Briggs & Riley  22" Plum Carry-On Expandable Spinner Luggage

From the Sympatico Collection

 

The only luggage with a

Lifetime Guarantee, no questions asked !

 

Recognized by Conte Nast as the Best Luggage Brand


Value $695.00


Donated by

Detroit’s London Luggage

& Robin Wright-King

$5

Starting bid

Detroit Lions Gift Basket

Includes Two (2) Tickets to the

Thanksgiving Game

November 26, 2026

 


Ford Field

 

Section 224 - Row 6

Seats 25 & 26


Donated by Kelly Hall

Contact: 248.722.0948

 [email protected]

 

The season’s schedule will be released May 2026


$900.00 Value

“A Day in Birmingham”  Gift Basket
$2

Starting bid

A Day in Birmingham         

Gift Basket

Includes:

 

  1. Barbara Boz Boutique 27" Metallic Stripe Color Block Necklace
  2.   VIGA (Lyudviga Shneyders) Reversible Black & Periwinkle Shawl
  3. Matthildur $200.00 Gift Certificate
  4. Bon Bon Bon Chocolate  $25.00 Gift Certificate
  5. Choco Mania Café $25.00 Gift Certificate
  6. Birmingham Roast Coffee Shop $25.00 Gift Certificate

 

Donated by Nerissa Morris

 

Value $795.00

