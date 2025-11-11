Oakland County (MI) Chapter, The Links Incorporated's 2025 Christmas Luncheon Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Briggs & Riley 22" Plum Carry-On Expandable Spinner Luggage
From the Sympatico Collection
The only luggage with a
Lifetime Guarantee, no questions asked !
Recognized by Conte Nast as the Best Luggage Brand
Value $695.00
Donated by
Detroit’s London Luggage
& Robin Wright-King
Starting bid
Detroit Lions Gift Basket
Includes Two (2) Tickets to the
Thanksgiving Game
November 26, 2026
Ford Field
Section 224 - Row 6
Seats 25 & 26
Donated by Kelly Hall
Contact: 248.722.0948
The season’s schedule will be released May 2026
$900.00 Value
Starting bid
A Day in Birmingham
Gift Basket
Includes:
Donated by Nerissa Morris
Value $795.00
