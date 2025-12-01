Hosted by

Oakland County (MI) Chapter, The Links Incorporated

About this event

Sales closed

Oakland County (MI) Chapter, The Links Incorporated 2025 Christmas Luncheon Silent Auction

Pick-up location

22001 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48075, USA

Briggs & Riley 22" Plum Carry-On Expandable Spinner Luggage item
Briggs & Riley 22" Plum Carry-On Expandable Spinner Luggage item
Briggs & Riley 22" Plum Carry-On Expandable Spinner Luggage
$250

Starting bid

Briggs & Riley  22" Plum Carry-On Expandable Spinner Luggage

From the Sympatico Collection

 

The only luggage with a

Lifetime Guarantee, no questions asked !

 

Recognized by Conte Nast as the Best Luggage Brand


Value $695.00


Donated by

Detroit’s London Luggage

& Robin Wright-King

Detroit Lions Gift Basket Includes Two (2) Game Tickets item
Detroit Lions Gift Basket Includes Two (2) Game Tickets
$400

Starting bid

Detroit Lions Gift Basket

Includes Two (2) Tickets to the

Thanksgiving Game

November 26, 2026

 


Ford Field

 

Section 224 - Row 6

Seats 25 & 26


Donated by Kelly Hall

Contact: 248.722.0948

 [email protected]

 

Value $950.00


The season’s schedule will be released May 2026

“A Day in Birmingham”  Gift Basket item
“A Day in Birmingham”  Gift Basket item
“A Day in Birmingham”  Gift Basket
$250

Starting bid

A Day in Birmingham         

Gift Basket

Includes:

 

  1. Barbara Boz Boutique 27" Metallic Stripe Color Block Necklace
  2. VIGA (Lyudviga Shneyders) Reversible Black & Periwinkle Shawl
  3. Matthildur $200.00 Gift Certificate
  4. Bon Bon Bon Chocolate  $25.00 Gift Certificate
  5. Choco Mania Café $25.00 Gift Certificate
  6. Birmingham Roast Coffee Shop $25.00 Gift Certificate


Value $795.00

 

Donated by Nerissa Morris & the Birmingham shop owners

6 Days/5 Nights at Orange Lake Resort Orlando, FL. item
6 Days/5 Nights at Orange Lake Resort Orlando, FL. item
6 Days/5 Nights at Orange Lake Resort Orlando, FL. item
6 Days/5 Nights at Orange Lake Resort Orlando, FL.
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy a glorious Orlando vacation! This 1- or 2-bedroom Villa vacation includes:


6-day, 5-nights at Orange Lake Resort Orlando, FL
Sunday–Friday


Access to the resort’s amazing activities includes:

o   Two 18-hole championship golf courses & two 9-hole golf courses

o   Lazy river, multiple pools and other lake watersports

o   Arcades, rock climbing walls, Putt-putt golf & much more

o   Multiple on-site dining options


The resort is next to Walt Disney World Theme Parks and close to other renowned Orlando theme parks, dining, shopping & various entertainment options.


Restrictions:

  • Subject to availability
  • Airfare is not included
  • Must be used by December 2026

Value $1195


Donated by Donetta Houser-Sly


5 Days / 4 Nights at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino +$50 item
5 Days / 4 Nights at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino +$50 item
5 Days / 4 Nights at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino +$50 item
5 Days / 4 Nights at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino +$50
$500

Starting bid

5 Days / 4 Nights Stay at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino + $50 Slot Play


Description:
Enjoy an unforgettable Las Vegas getaway! This package includes:

  • A luxurious 2-Bedroom 5-day, 4-night stay at the iconic Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
  • $50 bouquet for slot play to kickstart your gaming experience
  • Access to world-class amenities, entertainment, and dining just steps from the Las Vegas Strip

Restrictions:

  • Subject to availability
  • Airfare is not included
  • Must be used by December 2026

Value: $1100


Donated by Regina Phillips & Kimberley Will



FOY Med Spa of Southfield “The Tighten Up Bundle” item
FOY Med Spa of Southfield “The Tighten Up Bundle”
$300

Starting bid

The FOY Radiance Lift Facial:  Restore, dull or aging skin with a luxury facial designed to lift firm and rejuvenate.


Tighten & Tone Cavitation Series - 4 sessions: A powerful non-invasive body contouring treatment that pairs ultrasonic cavitation with radio frequency skin tightening. These series enhances elasticity, promotes slimming, supports weight loss, and improves overall body contour.


Aphrona LED light therapy mask: LED light therapy and Aphrona advanced face mask, designed to rejuvenate and transform your skin


Value $835


Donated by Janice Green, Diandria Kimble, Teresa Rodges, Angela Davis &  JoAnne Holbert-Quince & FOY Med Spa


African Queen Watercolor item
African Queen Watercolor
$150

Starting bid

African Queen

Watercolor

 

Unframed 22 1/4 x 15
Painted 2015

  

Value is $500.00

Painted by Africa American artist Aaron Bivins. https://www.ahsalumnifoundation.org/aaron-s-bivins.html


Donated by the artist and Amanda Bryant-Friedrich

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!