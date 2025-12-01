Oakland County (MI) Chapter, The Links Incorporated 2025 Christmas Luncheon Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Briggs & Riley 22" Plum Carry-On Expandable Spinner Luggage
From the Sympatico Collection
The only luggage with a
Lifetime Guarantee, no questions asked !
Recognized by Conte Nast as the Best Luggage Brand
Value $695.00
Donated by
Detroit’s London Luggage
& Robin Wright-King
Starting bid
Detroit Lions Gift Basket
Includes Two (2) Tickets to the
Thanksgiving Game
November 26, 2026
Ford Field
Section 224 - Row 6
Seats 25 & 26
Donated by Kelly Hall
Contact: 248.722.0948
Value $950.00
The season’s schedule will be released May 2026
Starting bid
A Day in Birmingham
Gift Basket
Includes:
Value $795.00
Donated by Nerissa Morris & the Birmingham shop owners
Starting bid
Enjoy a glorious Orlando vacation! This 1- or 2-bedroom Villa vacation includes:
6-day, 5-nights at Orange Lake Resort Orlando, FL
Sunday–Friday
Access to the resort’s amazing activities includes:
o Two 18-hole championship golf courses & two 9-hole golf courses
o Lazy river, multiple pools and other lake watersports
o Arcades, rock climbing walls, Putt-putt golf & much more
o Multiple on-site dining options
The resort is next to Walt Disney World Theme Parks and close to other renowned Orlando theme parks, dining, shopping & various entertainment options.
Restrictions:
Value $1195
Donated by Donetta Houser-Sly
Starting bid
5 Days / 4 Nights Stay at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino + $50 Slot Play
Description:
Enjoy an unforgettable Las Vegas getaway! This package includes:
Restrictions:
Value: $1100
Donated by Regina Phillips & Kimberley Will
Starting bid
The FOY Radiance Lift Facial: Restore, dull or aging skin with a luxury facial designed to lift firm and rejuvenate.
Tighten & Tone Cavitation Series - 4 sessions: A powerful non-invasive body contouring treatment that pairs ultrasonic cavitation with radio frequency skin tightening. These series enhances elasticity, promotes slimming, supports weight loss, and improves overall body contour.
Aphrona LED light therapy mask: LED light therapy and Aphrona advanced face mask, designed to rejuvenate and transform your skin
Value $835
Donated by Janice Green, Diandria Kimble, Teresa Rodges, Angela Davis & JoAnne Holbert-Quince & FOY Med Spa
Starting bid
African Queen
Watercolor
Unframed 22 1/4 x 15
Painted 2015
Value is $500.00
Painted by Africa American artist Aaron Bivins. https://www.ahsalumnifoundation.org/aaron-s-bivins.html
Donated by the artist and Amanda Bryant-Friedrich
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