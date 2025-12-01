Oakland County (MI) Chapter, The Links Incorporated 2025 Christmas Luncheon Silent Auction

The FOY Radiance Lift Facial: Restore, dull or aging skin with a luxury facial designed to lift firm and rejuvenate.





Tighten & Tone Cavitation Series - 4 sessions: A powerful non-invasive body contouring treatment that pairs ultrasonic cavitation with radio frequency skin tightening. These series enhances elasticity, promotes slimming, supports weight loss, and improves overall body contour.





Aphrona LED light therapy mask: LED light therapy and Aphrona advanced face mask, designed to rejuvenate and transform your skin





Value $835





Donated by Janice Green, Diandria Kimble, Teresa Rodges, Angela Davis & JoAnne Holbert-Quince & FOY Med Spa



