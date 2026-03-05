Oakridge Elementary School's Bid Bash

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Starting bid
Enjoy a truly unique and deeply relaxing wellness experience on the water.
Join Diana Ruszkowski of Women’s Wellness Authority for a private floating sound healing session on Lake Wylie, where you and up to nine friends will relax on floats while being immersed in the soothing frequencies of crystal singing bowls.
As the sound vibrations travel across the water, your body is gently guided into a state of calm, helping release stress, reset the nervous system, and create deep relaxation.
Perfect for:
✨ A girls’ day on the lake
✨ A unique birthday celebration
✨ A relaxing self-care gathering with friends
Experience Includes:
• Private floating sound bath for up to 10 guests
• Crystal singing bowl sound healing session
• Guided relaxation experience on Lake Wylie
Estimated Value: $350
Hosted by Diana Ruszkowski, founder of Women’s Wellness Authority and certified sound healing practitioner.
Starting bid
Gather three friends and enjoy a private Mahjong teaching party designed for beginners. During this fun and relaxed session, you’ll learn the basics of Mahjong, from tile meanings and gameplay to simple strategies that will have you playing with confidence in no time.
Perfect for a girls’ night, small gathering, or trying something new together. All instruction and materials are provided—just bring your curiosity and get ready for a memorable evening of learning, laughter, and friendly competition.
Includes a private Mahjong teaching session for up to 4 people.
Estimated Value: $2
Starting bid
Skip the line and upgrade your afternoon routine with this highly sought-after Golden Ticket! Enjoy the convenience of picking up your student from a designated VIP spot—no more long waits, just a smooth, stress-free dismissal that makes busy afternoons so much easier. This is one of the most popular auction items every year for a reason! Valid for the 1st quarter of the 2026–2027 school year; you must be in your designated spot no later than 2:05 PM.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Skip the line and upgrade your afternoon routine with this highly sought-after Golden Ticket! Enjoy the convenience of picking up your student from a designated VIP spot—no more long waits, just a smooth, stress-free dismissal that makes busy afternoons so much easier. This is one of the most popular auction items every year for a reason! Valid for the 2nd quarter of the 2026–2027 school year; you must be in your designated spot no later than 2:05 PM.
Starting bid
Skip the line and upgrade your afternoon routine with this highly sought-after Golden Ticket! Enjoy the convenience of picking up your student from a designated VIP spot—no more long waits, just a smooth, stress-free dismissal that makes busy afternoons so much easier. This is one of the most popular auction items every year for a reason! Valid for the 3rd quarter of the 2026–2027 school year; you must be in your designated spot no later than 2:05 PM.
Starting bid
Skip the line and upgrade your afternoon routine with this highly sought-after Golden Ticket! Enjoy the convenience of picking up your student from a designated VIP spot—no more long waits, just a smooth, stress-free dismissal that makes busy afternoons so much easier. This is one of the most popular auction items every year for a reason! Valid for the 4th quarter of the 2026–2027 school year; you must be in your designated spot no later than 2:05 PM.
Starting bid
They’ll assist in guiding the class, help with fun art activities, and experience what it’s like to be on the other side of the classroom, all while expressing their creativity and confidence. A truly memorable, hands-on experience for any young artist! Valid for the 2025–2026 school year on a mutually agreed upon date.
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Make your child’s birthday truly unforgettable with this Birthday Celebration Bundle! Surprise their class with a special cupcake delivery, complete with a fun, birthday-style celebration (a rare treat during the school day!), coordinated and delivered by the PTO. Then, make their day shine even brighter with a personalized birthday message on the Oakridge Elementary digital marquee, proudly displaying “Happy Birthday” followed by your child’s name for the entire school community to see. A fun, memorable, and one-of-a-kind way to celebrate!
Valid April 15, 2026–April 15, 2027.
Estimated Value: $125+
Starting bid
Enjoy the best seats in the house for this special school performance! You’ll receive four reserved front row seats to the 2026–2027 OES 2nd Grade & Chorus Music Performance on giving you an up-close view of every moment on stage. Skip the rush for seating and relax knowing your spots are saved. Be sure to arrive before the program begins, as seats will be held until showtime.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Be right in the front row for one of the sweetest shows of the year! Enjoy four reserved front row seats to the 2026-2027 Kindergarten Performance, giving you the best view of every adorable moment on stage. Skip the scramble for seats and relax knowing your spots are saved for this unforgettable milestone. Be sure to arrive before the program begins, as seats will be held until showtime. Be sure to arrive before the program begins, as seats will be held until showtime.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Celebrate your student’s special achievements from the best seats in the house! Enjoy four reserved front row seats to the 2026 (this years) 3rd Grade Awards Ceremony, giving you an up-close view of every proud moment. Skip the stress of finding seats and take in this memorable milestone with ease. Be sure to arrive before the program begins, as seats will be held until showtime.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Celebrate your student’s special achievements from the best seats in the house! Enjoy four reserved front row seats to the 2026 (this years) 4th Grade Awards Ceremony, giving you an up-close view of every proud moment. Skip the stress of finding seats and take in this memorable milestone with ease. Be sure to arrive before the program begins, as seats will be held until showtime.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Celebrate your student’s special achievements from the best seats in the house! Enjoy four reserved front row seats to the 2026 (this years) 5th Grade Awards Ceremony, giving you an up-close view of every proud moment. Skip the stress of finding seats and take in this memorable milestone with ease. Be sure to arrive before the program begins, as seats will be held until showtime.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Enjoy a front row experience for one of the most exciting events of the year! You’ll receive four reserved front row seats to the 2026–2027 (next years) school play, giving you the best view of every scene, song, and spotlight moment. Skip the rush and settle in with premium seating for an unforgettable performance. Be sure to arrive before the program begins, as seats will be held until showtime.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Give your child a unique and meaningful behind-the-scenes experience as “Guidance Counselor for the Day”! They’ll spend time alongside the school counselor, learning how the counselor supports students, helps solve problems, and creates a positive school environment. It’s a fun, confidence-building opportunity that offers a special glimpse into an important role within the school community.
Valid for this school year 2025/2026
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Make lunchtime extra special with a one-on-one Chick-fil-A lunch with your teacher! Your child will enjoy a fun, relaxed break from the usual routine while sharing a meal and quality time with their teacher, creating a memorable and meaningful school-day experience. Valid for the 2026–2027 school year on a mutually agreed upon date.
Estimated Value: $75
Starting bid
Give your child a special behind-the-scenes opportunity as “Media Specialist for the Day” alongside Dr. Andrew! They’ll be excused from classes to spend the day in the media center, helping with daily tasks, interacting with students, and experiencing what it’s like to run the media center. A fun and memorable experience for any book lover or curious leader!
Valid for this school year 2025/2026
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Let your child take center stage as “Music Teacher for the Day” alongside Mr. Green! They’ll be excused from classes to spend the day helping lead musical activities, engaging with students, and experiencing the rhythm and energy of the music room from a whole new perspective. A fun, confidence-building experience for any music lover!
Valid for this school year 2025/2026
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Get ready for a fun, high-energy day as “PE Teacher for the Day” alongside Coach Busick or Coach Laster! Your child will be excused from classes to help lead games, assist with activities, and experience the excitement of gym class from a whole new perspective. A perfect confidence-building experience for kids who love to move and lead!
Valid for this school year 2025/2026
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Give your child a once-in-a-lifetime leadership opportunity as “Principal for the Day”! They’ll be excused from classes to work alongside Mrs. Jones, Mr. Jenkins, and Mrs. Maczko, getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the school runs while helping with special tasks and decisions throughout the day. A fun, empowering, and unforgettable experience for any student!
Valid for this school year 2025/2026
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Start the school day in the most unforgettable way, arriving in a real fire truck! TWO students (friends or siblings) will ride through the OES drop-off line with Bethel Firefighters, making a grand entrance they’ll never forget. Riders will meet at the Bethel Fire Department with their guardians on a mutually agreed upon morning with Fire Chief Steve Risch, then head to school in style. After drop-off, guardians will be transported back to the fire department. A one-of-a-kind, memory-making experience!
Valid for this school year 2025/2026
Estimated Value: $175
Starting bid
One student (and up to two siblings) will have the chance to ride through the drop off line at OES in a POLICE CAR one school morning with Deputy Boone!
Riders will meet at the Bethel Fire Department with their guardians on a mutually agreed-upon morning with Deputy Boone. Students will be dropped off at the front of the school, and the guardians will then be returned to the fire department.
Valid for this school year 2025/2026
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Spark curiosity and creativity as “STEAM Specialist for the Day” alongside Mrs. Peterson! Your child will be excused from classes to dive into hands-on learning, assist with engaging projects, and experience the excitement of science, technology, engineering, art, and math from a whole new perspective. A fun and inspiring opportunity for any curious mind!
Valid for this school year 2025/2026
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Let your child step into the spotlight as “Teacher for the Day” alongside their classroom teacher of choice! They’ll help lead the class, assist with activities, and experience what it’s like to be on the other side of the classroom, all while building confidence and having fun. A memorable and empowering experience for any student!
Valid for this school year 2025/2026
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Let your child step into the spotlight as “Teacher for the Day” alongside their classroom teacher of choice! They’ll help lead the class, assist with activities, and experience what it’s like to be on the other side of the classroom, all while building confidence and having fun. A memorable and empowering experience for any student!
Valid for this school year 2025/2026
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Let your child step into the spotlight as “Teacher for the Day” alongside their classroom teacher of choice! They’ll help lead the class, assist with activities, and experience what it’s like to be on the other side of the classroom, all while building confidence and having fun. A memorable and empowering experience for any student!
Valid for this school year 2025/2026
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Let your child step into the spotlight as “Teacher for the Day” alongside their classroom teacher of choice! They’ll help lead the class, assist with activities, and experience what it’s like to be on the other side of the classroom, all while building confidence and having fun. A memorable and empowering experience for any student!
Valid for this school year 2025/2026
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Give the gift of deep relaxation and renewal with a private energy healing session designed to support balance, stress relief, and overall well-being. This personalized experience helps calm the nervous system, release stored tension, and restore a sense of clarity and alignment, leaving you feeling lighter, grounded, and recharged. A meaningful opportunity to reset both mind and body. Valid on a mutually agreed upon date. Offered by Diana Ruszkowski, founder of Women’s Wellness Authority and certified sound/ energy healing practitioner.
Private sessions valued at $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a full year of beauty, nature, and unforgettable family experiences with a 12-month Family Plus Membership to Daniel Stowe Conservatory. Explore stunning seasonal gardens, walking trails, special exhibits, and family-friendly events throughout the year. This membership offers the perfect opportunity to slow down, connect with nature, and create lasting memories together in one of the area’s most peaceful and inspiring settings.
Estimated Value: $175
Starting bid
Enjoy a full year of outdoor adventure with a 12-month Family Membership to Anne Springs Close Greenway! Explore miles of scenic trails, enjoy lakes, playgrounds, educational programs, and seasonal events, all designed to help your family connect with nature and each other. Whether you’re hiking, biking, or simply enjoying a peaceful day outside, this membership offers endless opportunities for fun, exploration, and relaxation.
Estimated Value: $180
Starting bid
Take your game to the next level with one month of group basketball training at Broman Academy! Designed to build skills, confidence, and performance on the court, these sessions focus on fundamentals, conditioning, and game IQ in a supportive and high-energy environment. Perfect for players looking to improve, compete, and grow their love for the game.
Estimated Value: $100+
Starting bid
Get ready for adventure with two all-access day passes to the U.S. National Whitewater Center! Enjoy a full day of outdoor excitement including whitewater rafting, zip lining, climbing, biking, and more. Whether you’re seeking thrills or just want to spend a fun day outdoors, this experience offers something for everyone. Perfect for adventure lovers looking to explore one of the area’s top destinations!
Estimated Value: $158
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun with an Aqua Park Party for up to 12 participants at SouthTown Wake Park! Splash, climb, and bounce your way through this exciting on-the-water obstacle course, perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or just a fun day with friends. This package also includes a swag bag to keep the good vibes going even after the party ends. A high-energy, memory-making experience everyone will love!
Must be 7 yrs old to participate.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night at the theater with two tickets to & Juliet at Blumenthal Performing Arts on August 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM! This high-energy, feel-good musical reimagines Shakespeare’s classic with a modern twist, featuring a soundtrack packed with popular hits. Perfect for a date night or a fun evening out, this is your chance to experience Broadway-level entertainment right here in Charlotte.
Estimated Value: $150+
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of racing history with four admission tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame! Explore interactive exhibits, legendary cars, and the stories of the sport’s greatest drivers. From hands-on simulators to iconic memorabilia, this is a must-visit destination for race fans and families alike.
Estimated Value: $100+
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect mix of learning and play with this Family Fun Adventure Bundle! Explore, discover, and learn with four all-access passes to the Schiele Museum, featuring interactive exhibits, natural history displays, live animal encounters, and access to the planetarium and outdoor experiences. Then keep the fun going with four play passes to FunTown Playtime Café, a space designed for kids to explore, imagine, and play. The perfect combination of education and entertainment for a memorable family outing!
Estimated Value: $135
Starting bid
Get your athlete in the game with this youth sports registration experience! This season offers a fun and engaging environment focused on skill development, teamwork, and game play. A great opportunity for players of all levels to stay active, build confidence, and enjoy the excitement of the sport.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Get your athlete in the game with this youth sports registration experience! This season offers a fun and engaging environment focused on skill development, teamwork, and game play. A great opportunity for players of all levels to stay active, build confidence, and enjoy the excitement of the sport.
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Treat Dad (or the whole family!) to a fun and active outing with this Father’s Day Fun Bundle! Enjoy a $50 Topgolf gift card for a lively experience of games, food, and friendly competition, plus a $50 certificate to Sports Connection for Carolina Juniors Volleyball or Pickleball in Charlotte. Whether it’s hitting balls or hitting the court, this bundle is perfect for staying active and making great memories together.
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Make your child’s special day stand out with a custom hand-painted celebration rock from Mandar Rocks! Perfect for birthdays or special events, this beautifully painted rock is displayed in front of the school for all to see—creating a fun, personalized, and memorable way to celebrate. A unique and creative experience that brings smiles to the entire school community!
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Need more space? Here's a 5x5 storage unit at Morningstar Storage. The winner will take advantage of this storage unit for 1 year. The winner will need to buy a lock and maintain monthly insurance that starts at 14 per month.
Estimated Value: $700
Starting bid
Invest in your family’s health and wellness with a 6-month YMCA membership, plus exclusive swag to get you started! Enjoy access to fitness facilities, group exercise classes, pools, youth programs, and more—all designed to support an active, balanced lifestyle for every member of the family. Whether you're working out, swimming, or participating in community programs, the YMCA offers something for everyone.
Estimated Value: $670
Starting bid
Invest in your family’s health and wellness with a 6-month YMCA membership, plus exclusive swag to get you started! Enjoy access to fitness facilities, group exercise classes, pools, youth programs, and more—all designed to support an active, balanced lifestyle for every member of the family. Whether you're working out, swimming, or participating in community programs, the YMCA offers something for everyone.
Estimated Value: $670
Starting bid
Kickstart your fitness routine with a 4-week promo pack at Burn Boot Camp Rock Hill! Experience energizing, trainer-led workouts designed to build strength, boost endurance, and keep you motivated in a supportive, high-energy environment. Whether you're just getting started or looking to level up your routine, this is the perfect way to prioritize your health and feel your best.
Estimated Value: $69
Starting bid
Kickstart your fitness routine with a 4-week promo pack at Burn Boot Camp Rock Hill! Experience energizing, trainer-led workouts designed to build strength, boost endurance, and keep you motivated in a supportive, high-energy environment. Whether you're just getting started or looking to level up your routine, this is the perfect way to prioritize your health and feel your best.
Estimated Value: $69
Starting bid
Make your child the hero of their class with an Extra Recess Party to be enjoyed before the end of the 2025–2026 school year! The winning student’s entire class will celebrate with popsicles, music, and outdoor games, all hosted by a teacher or school administrator. It’s a fun, high-energy experience the whole class will love—and a memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Estimated Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Packed with fun and activity, this Kids Fun Bundle has something for everyone! Enjoy a round of mini golf at Leatherman Golf, LWAA sports registration for a season of play, and bowling passes to Spare Time for even more excitement. Plus, show off school spirit with Oakridge swag, including a t-shirt, eagle, stickers, and magnet. A perfect mix of active fun, entertainment, and school pride all in one bundle!
Estimated Value: $125+
Starting bid
Invest in a confident, healthy smile with a $1,500 gift certificate toward new patient treatment at Hannan Orthodontics! This generous credit can be applied toward orthodontic care, making it a valuable opportunity for families considering braces or other treatment options. A practical and impactful item that supports long-term health and confidence.
Estimated Value: $1,500
Starting bid
Give your child a one-of-a-kind experience with a VIP Pizza Party hosted by school administration! The winning student will invite 8–10 friends to join them for a fun and relaxed celebration with pizza, laughter, and time spent with school leaders outside of the usual classroom setting. It’s a great way to celebrate the end of the 2025–2026 school year and create a memory they’ll be talking about long after the day is over.
Estimated Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is home to more than 3,000 magnificent and fascinating animals and one of the nation’s most beautiful and inspiring botanical gardens. The lush 170-acre site features dynamic natural habitat exhibits, scenic river views, spectacular valley overlooks, and significant historic landmarks.
Estimated Value: $120
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