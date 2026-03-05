Oakridge Elementary School's Bid Bash

Enjoy a truly unique and deeply relaxing wellness experience on the water.





Join Diana Ruszkowski of Women’s Wellness Authority for a private floating sound healing session on Lake Wylie, where you and up to nine friends will relax on floats while being immersed in the soothing frequencies of crystal singing bowls.





As the sound vibrations travel across the water, your body is gently guided into a state of calm, helping release stress, reset the nervous system, and create deep relaxation.





Perfect for:

✨ A girls’ day on the lake

✨ A unique birthday celebration

✨ A relaxing self-care gathering with friends





Experience Includes:

• Private floating sound bath for up to 10 guests

• Crystal singing bowl sound healing session

• Guided relaxation experience on Lake Wylie





Estimated Value: $350





Hosted by Diana Ruszkowski, founder of Women’s Wellness Authority and certified sound healing practitioner.