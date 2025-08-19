Oaks Park Zoom Coaster Auction

This original Zoom Coaster ride tub #2 is a genuine artifact from one of Oaks Park’s most beloved attractions. Installed in 1999, these tubs delighted thousands of children and adults alike with every twist of the coaster’s signature oval helix track. Recently retired as part of the ride’s 2025 upgrades, this tub carries more than two decades of joy, laughter, and local memories.





By winning this auction, you’re not only claiming a unique collectible—you’re helping support Oaks Park’s ongoing programs and future improvements. A one-of-a-kind piece for collectors, fans, and anyone who treasures the charm of Portland’s living amusement history.





Includes certificate of authenticity from Oaks Amusement Park.